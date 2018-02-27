'Vikings' season 5 spoilers: This character will not die

By @sachintrivedig on
'Vikings'
A picture of the production set of "Vikings" TV series by History Channel. Vikings/ Facebook

There is a big death e by the end of “Vikings” season 5. Now, a new online post suggests that the long expected death of a popular character may not be featured this year. The following article contains spoilers.

Lagertha (Katheryn Winnick) has been counting her days on earth ever since the Seer (John Kavanagh) told her that she will die at the hands of Ragnar’s (Travis Fimmel) son. For a long time it wasn’t clear who would be the one to kill the queen, but the ongoing war is increasingly making it clear that the one to do it will be Ivar the boneless (Alex Høgh Andersen).

The war is lost, and Kattegat will soon be occupied by Ivar’s forces. But, the trailers of the next part of season 5 show that there is still a fair amount of fighting left. Lagertha and the others may be on the run, but it is only a matter of time before they are cornered. Rollo (Clive Standen) wants to save Bjorn (Alexander Ludwig), a request that Ivar may grant reluctantly, but the queen appeared to be doomed.

Now, Winnick has shared a picture of her character from season 6. The first look of Lagertha from the next season shows her face covered in mud, and her eyes are filled with tears. But, the character is still alive, and this may come as welcome news for the concerned fans. “Alive,” the actress wrote in the post, further confirming that the queen’s time hasn’t yet come on the show.

Winnick has directed one of the episodes of season 6, which is good for the actress, but the news had added to the fear that season 5 would be the end of her character. However, fans should note that Lagertha may still die on the show this year, and the post by the actress may be of a flashback.

First glimpse of #Lagertha in season 6.. ⚔️ #Vikings #alive

A post shared by Katheryn Winnick (@katherynwinnick) on Feb 26, 2018 at 7:59am PST

Credit: Katheryn Winnick/ Instagram

Credit: Katheryn Winnick/ Twitter

