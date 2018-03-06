'Vikings' season 5: 'The gods have bigger plans for you'

By @sachintrivedig on
‘Vikings’ season 5 - Lagertha (Katheryn Winnick)
Katheryn Winnick play Lagertha on ‘Vikings’ season 5. History

Ahead of the “Vikings” season 5 mid-season premiere, the producers have released a video online that shows Lagertha (Katheryn Winnick) sharing a special message with all the women in the world. The TV series is celebrating women’s history month, and the video has an empowering message.

“What is a woman’s place in the world?” the video [see below] shows Lagertha asking the viewers. Should women be docile, compliant, or simply silent? “No, the gods have bigger plans for you I swear it,” Winnick says in the video like the queen she’s playing on the show.

Lagertha goes on to list some of the traits that women have. “You are bold,” the queen says, and adds that women are strong, cunning, wise, and sharp from constant watch.

Women need not get physical in order to show their power. They can do it by simply raising their voice. “You are powerful for making your voice heard,” Lagertha says.

Of the big things in store for women, Lagertha says that their place may be as a warrior, or even better- as a queen. No matter where a woman wants to go in life, the queen points out that the reigns of one’s destiny are in one’s hands.

The only thing women need is to be bold, and Lagertha promises that the gods will carry the women to greatness, with no one strong enough to stop them.

The “Vikings” TV series is known for its portrayal of strong women characters, who are seen as warriors and some are even capable of ruling a kingdom. During this Women’s History Month it is important to note that there really were such strong women in the past.

The next part of “Vikings” season 5 is set to air sometime later this year. The cast and crew are currently busy filming for season 6.

Credit: Vikings/ Twitter

McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car