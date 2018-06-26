'Vikings' season 5: Get out of Lagertha's way

Amid concerns about the possible death of Lagertha (Katheryn Winnick) in “Vikings” season 5, Winnick has released a new video online of her training. The video shows the actress practicing for an action sequence, taking down her opponent in a swift and powerful move.

“Get out of my way,” Winnick wrote in the post [see below]. The actress appears to be a part of a shield wall breaking sequence. It isn’t clear if this practice session was for an earlier episode or if the fans will see her fight another battle in the next part of season 5.

"My parents always taught me that hard work pays off," Winnick said in an interview with TheSydneyMorningHerald. The actress has a third-degree black belt in tae kwon do and a second-degree black belt in karate.

In the interview, Winnick recalled the first time she read her scripts of “Vikings.” She added that she didn’t expect her role to last six years. No matter what happens to her character on the show, Winnick promised to do her best as an actor. The following portion of the article contains spoilers from episodes that have already aired.

Lagertha was last seen sitting down, devastated about the losses she faced fighting Ivar (Alex Høgh Andersen). The war appeared to be lost, and the invading forces were on their way to claim Kattegat.

The trailer of the next part of season 5 teased Ivar offering Lagertha as a sacrifice to the gods in front of the people of Kattegat. But, the Seer (John Kavanagh) confirmed that the war is not yet over. The fans will get to see yet another massive battle sequence on the show.

“Vikings” season 5 is set to air sometime later this year. Details about the exact premiere date may be announced in the coming weeks, as the show is expected to air by August.

