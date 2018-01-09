'Vikings' season 5 episode 8 preview: War finally begins

By @sachintrivedig on
‘Vikings’ season 5: Ivar (Alex Høgh Andersen)
Alex Høgh Andersen plays Ivar the Boneless on ‘Vikings’ season 5. History

The war between brothers will finally begin in “Vikings” season 5 episode 8. A preview video that has been released online shows how the brothers will meet one last time to prevent this civil war, which may tear their world apart. Meanwhile, Floki (Gustaf Skarsgård) will face his own set of challenges.

The preview video [see below] shows Ivar (Alex Høgh Andersen) attacking via land, something that his brother Ubbe (Jordan Patrick Smith) had anticipated. It seems that Lagertha’s (Katheryn Winnick) gamble has worked, and the attack is not coming from the sea.

The two armies will faceoff on land, but the brothers will have one last meeting before the fighting begins. Ivar will be adamant about the fight, and will go to the extent of telling Ubbe that he is no longer his brother. In the meeting of the brothers, Bjorn (Alexander Ludwig) will advise against the battle, explaining that a civil war will “only bring tragedy.”

The first big death of the new season may be featured in the next episode. The kingdom of Kattegat is at stake, and both King Harald (Peter Franzén) and Queen Lagertha will join the battle. Who will win and who will die remains to be seen.

The trailer doesn’t show Bishop Heahmund (Jonathan Rhys Meyers). The Saxon warrior may be the one who has come up with the strategy to win this war for Ivar.

Meanwhile, Floki will continue to struggle with his people in the new land. There are some who are unconvinced that they will be able to survive there, but there are others who want to make their dreams come true, and turn this land into a paradise.  

Floki will ask his people to build a temple for the gods in this new land. Will this new project bring the people together, united by their common purpose? Or will their fears tear them apart?

Credit: Vikings/ Twitter

