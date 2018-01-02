'Vikings' season 5 episode 7 preview: Bjorn returns home

By @sachintrivedig on
Bjorn Vikings season 4
A photo of Alexander Ludwig as Bjorn from "Vikings" season 4. facebook.com/Vikings

The war between brothers is about to begin, and “Vikings” season 5 episode 7 will add a new dimension to the fight. Bjorn (Alexander Ludwig) will return home after his long journey to Africa. Meanwhile, Floki (Gustaf Skarsgård) will face his own set of troubles in what he called the land of the gods.

A preview video of the next episode posted on YouTube shows Bjorn sailing back with his companions to Kattegat. There he will learn of the impending war, and agree to help Lagertha (Katheryn Winnick) and Ubbe (Jordan Patrick Smith).

Bjorn has never been appreciative of Ivar’s (Alex Høgh Andersen) talents. With this fight he believes that his cripple brother will destroy their father’s legacy.

King Harald (Peter Franzén) and Lagertha’s armies will come face to face in the next episode. Will the leaders of the two groups meet at Kattegat? Or has the queen taken the fight to her enemies at another location?

On Ivar’s side, the meeting will be attended by King Harald, Hvitserk (Marco Ilsø), and Astrid (Josefin Asplund). Lagertha will be joined by Bjorn. Ubbe will hope that his powerful brothers die in the coming battle, making him the king of Kattegat.

While Lagertha is strengthened by the support of Bjorn, Ivar too has a powerful warrior fighting for him. Bishop Heahmund (Jonathan Rhys Meyers) will be committed to the fight, and the preview video shows him telling his captor that he can be trusted. Ivar, however, will wait and see how his prisoner will prove his loyalty.

Meanwhile, Floki will finally take his followers to the location where they can start building their homes. One of the followers is angry and frustrated that they travelled so far to be greeted by rocks and barren lands. Will Floki’s people desert him and head back to Kattegat?

The preview video doesn’t show the start of the war. But, with the two armies coming face to face, the fighting should begin soon.

Related
Join the Discussion
Post-Christmas bargain: Aussies sell unwanted gifts at eBay, Gumtre below retail price
NAB customers to receive compensation for being overcharged interest on home loans
Campaign to help stop customer abuse towards Australian workers this Christmas
Australia's king of retail malls, Frank Lowy, sells Westfield shopping centres
Queensland property market 2018: Prices expected to grow faster than in 2017
Queensland property market 2018: Prices expected to grow faster than in 2017
iPhones slow down: Queensland-based law firm considers taking legal action against Apple
iPhones slow down: Queensland-based law firm considers taking legal action against Apple
More Business
Jerusalem vote: Trump will be watching; US will take notes, says envoy
Christmas leaves Australian couples too busy to make love
Teenagers reportedly bashed, stabbed in Victoria as supposed attackers shouted 'Aussie scum'
Australian Isaac Emmanuel Roberts arrested in Indonesia for carrying drugs
Melbourne car ramming a ‘deliberate act’ but not treated as terrorism-related yet
Melbourne car ramming a ‘deliberate act’ but not treated as terrorism-related yet
Aussies are cutting down on basic necessities amid rising costs of living
Aussies are cutting down on basic necessities amid rising costs of living
More News
Ash Barty hurts Australian Open chances after Brisbane International ouster
UFC 219 results: Cris Cyborg, Kabib Nurmagomedov continue domination
Roger Federer ends memorable 2017 with Hopman Cup victory
Warriors star Draymond Green ejected for second time in the season
Andy Murray pulls out of 2018 Brisbane International
Andy Murray pulls out of 2018 Brisbane International
James Harden injury update: Rockets star out at least two weeks
James Harden injury update: Rockets star out at least two weeks
More Sports
Best 2017 Australian video games you might have missed
RPG Steam sale: Fanatical bundle offers 8 role-playing games for US$2.49
‘Oxenfree’ costs zero dollars as part of GOG Winter Sale
US baby conceived only a year after her mother was born
Best video games to play if you hate Christmas
Best video games to play if you hate Christmas
'The Witcher 3' Xbox One X update adds 4K support
'The Witcher 3' Xbox One X update adds 4K support
More Life
‘Game of Thrones’ season 8: Tyrion’s love life
‘Outlander’ season 4: A meeting that fans look forward to
‘Vikings’ season 5: Bishop Heahmund seeks Ivar’s trust
Schapelle Corby releases first single ‘Palm Trees’ on Instagram
'The Big Bang Theory' season 11 episode 13 'The Solo Oscillation' spoilers
'The Big Bang Theory' season 11 episode 13 spoilers
'The Orville' star Seth McFarlane made a 'Star Trek' video as teenager
Seth McFarlane as a teen Captain Kirk
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car