'Vikings' season 5 episode 7 preview: Bjorn returns home

The war between brothers is about to begin, and “Vikings” season 5 episode 7 will add a new dimension to the fight. Bjorn (Alexander Ludwig) will return home after his long journey to Africa. Meanwhile, Floki (Gustaf Skarsgård) will face his own set of troubles in what he called the land of the gods.

A preview video of the next episode posted on YouTube shows Bjorn sailing back with his companions to Kattegat. There he will learn of the impending war, and agree to help Lagertha (Katheryn Winnick) and Ubbe (Jordan Patrick Smith).

Bjorn has never been appreciative of Ivar’s (Alex Høgh Andersen) talents. With this fight he believes that his cripple brother will destroy their father’s legacy.

King Harald (Peter Franzén) and Lagertha’s armies will come face to face in the next episode. Will the leaders of the two groups meet at Kattegat? Or has the queen taken the fight to her enemies at another location?

On Ivar’s side, the meeting will be attended by King Harald, Hvitserk (Marco Ilsø), and Astrid (Josefin Asplund). Lagertha will be joined by Bjorn. Ubbe will hope that his powerful brothers die in the coming battle, making him the king of Kattegat.

While Lagertha is strengthened by the support of Bjorn, Ivar too has a powerful warrior fighting for him. Bishop Heahmund (Jonathan Rhys Meyers) will be committed to the fight, and the preview video shows him telling his captor that he can be trusted. Ivar, however, will wait and see how his prisoner will prove his loyalty.

Meanwhile, Floki will finally take his followers to the location where they can start building their homes. One of the followers is angry and frustrated that they travelled so far to be greeted by rocks and barren lands. Will Floki’s people desert him and head back to Kattegat?

The preview video doesn’t show the start of the war. But, with the two armies coming face to face, the fighting should begin soon.