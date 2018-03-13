'Vikings' season 5: Behind-the-scenes picture and more

Katheryn Winnick [right] as Lagertha in "Vikings" TV series on the History Channel.

Katheryn Winnick [right] as Lagertha in "Vikings" TV series on the History Channel. Vikings/ Facebook

“Vikings” season 5 cast member Katheryn Winnick (Lagertha) has shared new behind-the-scenes pictures of her character covered in blood. The actress has also finished directing an episode for season 6, and shared the news with the fans online. Meanwhile, Alexander Ludwig (Bjorn Lothbrok) has won the best actor award at the Canadian Screen Awards.

The behind-the-scenes pictures that Winnick shared online [see below] show her costume covered in blood, and there’s also blood on her chin. The war will continue when the show returns, although Ivar (Alex Høgh Andersen) has won. Lagertha and the others will be forced to abandon Kattegat and run, but the fight will continue.

Is the behind-the-scenes picture from one of Lagertha’s visions? Most of the major characters on the show have been seeing visions recently, and this time it may be the queen’s turn. Or she could be losing someone close to her once again, judging by the horrifying look on her face.

Winnick also announced the completion of filming for one of the episodes for season 6, which she has directed. The director’s cut of the episode is apparently ready, and now the producers will have to choose the final cut that will go on air later.

Meanwhile, congratulations are pouring in for Ludwig. The actor has won the best actor award at the Canadian Screen Award for his performance as Bjorn in “Vikings.” The actor will be reprising his role in season 6 of the show as well.

Ten more episodes remain in “Vikings” season 5. The mid-season premiere will air some time later this year, and the producers are yet to announce an exact release date. Meanwhile, the filming for season 6 continues.

As far as the plot of the show is concerned, Rollo (Clive Standen) will be back after fans saw relatively less of the character on the show this year.

Mooood. A post shared by Katheryn Winnick (@katherynwinnick) on Mar 6, 2018 at 12:45pm PST

Mood. A post shared by Katheryn Winnick (@katherynwinnick) on Mar 6, 2018 at 12:44pm PST

Credit: Katheryn Winnick/ Instagram

So many congrats to our Björn, @alexanderludwig, for his #CdnScreenAwards WIN for BEST LEAD ACTOR for #Vikings! Can we get a SKOL from the fans?! pic.twitter.com/VireEXrmpj — HISTORY Canada (@HistoryTVCanada) March 12, 2018

Credit: HISTORY Canada/ Twitter