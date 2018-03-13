'Vikings' season 5: Behind-the-scenes picture and more

By @sachintrivedig on
'Vikings'
Katheryn Winnick [right] as Lagertha in "Vikings" TV series on the History Channel. Vikings/ Facebook

“Vikings” season 5 cast member Katheryn Winnick (Lagertha) has shared new behind-the-scenes pictures of her character covered in blood. The actress has also finished directing an episode for season 6, and shared the news with the fans online. Meanwhile, Alexander Ludwig (Bjorn Lothbrok) has won the best actor award at the Canadian Screen Awards.

The behind-the-scenes pictures that Winnick shared online [see below] show her costume covered in blood, and there’s also blood on her chin. The war will continue when the show returns, although Ivar (Alex Høgh Andersen) has won. Lagertha and the others will be forced to abandon Kattegat and run, but the fight will continue.

Is the behind-the-scenes picture from one of Lagertha’s visions? Most of the major characters on the show have been seeing visions recently, and this time it may be the queen’s turn. Or she could be losing someone close to her once again, judging by the horrifying look on her face.

Winnick also announced the completion of filming for one of the episodes for season 6, which she has directed. The director’s cut of the episode is apparently ready, and now the producers will have to choose the final cut that will go on air later.

Meanwhile, congratulations are pouring in for Ludwig. The actor has won the best actor award at the Canadian Screen Award for his performance as Bjorn in “Vikings.” The actor will be reprising his role in season 6 of the show as well.

Ten more episodes remain in “Vikings” season 5. The mid-season premiere will air some time later this year, and the producers are yet to announce an exact release date. Meanwhile, the filming for season 6 continues.

As far as the plot of the show is concerned, Rollo (Clive Standen) will be back after fans saw relatively less of the character on the show this year.

Mooood.

A post shared by Katheryn Winnick (@katherynwinnick) on Mar 6, 2018 at 12:45pm PST

Mood.

A post shared by Katheryn Winnick (@katherynwinnick) on Mar 6, 2018 at 12:44pm PST

It&#39;s official... After countless hours of editing..my director&#39;s cut is now in the can! _⚔️ #Vikings #Director @take_5_productions

A post shared by Katheryn Winnick (@katherynwinnick) on Mar 10, 2018 at 12:14pm PST

Look who just won Best Actor at the Canadian Screen Awards! @alexanderludwig __ #proud #vikings

A post shared by Katheryn Winnick (@katherynwinnick) on Mar 12, 2018 at 5:37pm PDT

Credit: Katheryn Winnick/ Instagram

Credit: HISTORY Canada/ Twitter

Related
Join the Discussion
Costco to build distribution site in Western Sydney, create hundreds of jobs
Retail Food Group's shares plunge to a 10-year low
Australian fashion brand Zachary the Label reportedly goes into voluntary administration
Study assesses Australian supermarkets' nutrition, obesity prevention policies
Indian ride-sharing platform Ola lands in Sydney, offers free rides
Indian ride-sharing platform Ola lands in Sydney, offers free rides
Domino’s bans night-time deliveries to an Australian suburb to prioritise members' safety
Domino’s bans night-time deliveries to an Australian suburb to prioritise members' safety
More Business
One in 10 Australian working women experienced sexual harassment: landmark national survey
Barnaby Joyce declares 'anything that's personal in nature is nobody else's business'
Trump reportedly jokes Melania could be next to leave at Gridiron dinner
'Fab Four': William, Kate Middleton, Harry, Meghan Markle appear on stage together
Adult film star Stormy Daniels reportedly sues Donald Trump
Adult film star Stormy Daniels reportedly sues Donald Trump
Teen’s rape organised by mother, QLD Police hunting for rapist
Teen’s rape organised by mother, QLD Police hunting for rapist
More News
Houston Rockets vs San Antonio Spurs live stream: Watch NBA online
LeBron James free agency: Cavs star impressed by young Lakers
Returning Novak Djokovic crashes out of Indian Wells Masters
Kawhi Leonard injury update: Spurs star likely to return on Thursday
Kyrie Irving injury update: Celtics star could miss extended time
Kyrie Irving injury update: Celtics star could miss extended time
Los Angeles Lakers vs Denver Nuggets live stream: Watch NBA online
Los Angeles Lakers vs Denver Nuggets live stream: Watch NBA online
More Sports
New Steam games for March week 1: 'Rise of Insanity' and more
'Far Cry 5' map editor allows gamers to use 'Assassin's Creed' objects
One in 10 Australian working women experienced sexual harassment: landmark national survey
Steam sale: Hellstorm Bundle from Fanatical contains 8 games worth US$1.99
Chinese toddler locks mum’s iPhone for 47 years
Chinese toddler locks mum’s iPhone for 47 years
Family finds world's oldest known message-in-a-bottle on Australian beach
Family finds world's oldest known message-in-a-bottle on Australian beach
More Life
‘Vikings’ star Alexander Ludwig wins best actor award
‘Outlander’ season 4: Streets closed for filming in Scotland
Elon Musk names Kanye West when asked who he's inspired by
Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle: Why they aren’t close friends yet
'The Young and the Restless' spoilers for March 13-14: Nikki gets busted
'The Young and the Restless' March 13-14 spoilers [VIDEO]
'The Orville' season 2: Behind-the-scenes pictures
‘The Orville’ season 2: New pictures of production set
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car