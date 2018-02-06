'Vikings' season 5: Behind-the-scenes picture

By @sachintrivedig on
‘Vikings’ season 5 - Katheryn Winnick - Lagertha
Katheryn Winnick plays Lagertha on ‘Vikings’ season 5. Katheryn Winnick/Facebook

Cast member Katheryn Winnick (Lagertha) has shared a new behind-the-scenes picture of a scene from “Vikings” season 5. The picture gives a clue about what to expect in the remaining episodes of the show. The actress is also working as a director for season 6 of the show, and she has shared new videos and pictures from the set of her in this new role.

The new picture [see below] that Winnick has shared is from the season 5 finale. The picture shows Lagertha in an action sequence with two actors dressed in green.

The green suit will be used to make digital alteration for the extras during the post production.  So, it looks like things will not end well for the two soldiers who are facing Lagertha.

After the events in the mid-season finale, there is a big question mark on the fate of Lagertha. The Queen was left devastated after a major death in the episode. Since Winnick is making her directorial debut on the show in season 6, there were many concerns about her much beloved character losing her life on the show.

From the picture that Winnick has shared online it is clear that Lagertha will live at least till the season 5 finale episode. The Seer (John Kavanagh) has already predicted the death of Lagertha. Will the queen die on the show this year?

Even if Lagertha dies on the show, Winnick will continue to be involved on the show. The actress shared a video of her saying “action” for the very first time while filming for the TV series [see below].

Three other pictures that Winnick shared online [see below] show her working as a director. Winnick can be seen looking at the screen in one of the pictures, making sure that she has the shot she was looking for, and the two other pictures shows her giving instructions to the actors before a scene.

Behind the scenes of the season finale of Vikings.. #trustthedirector #Vikings

A post shared by Katheryn Winnick (@katherynwinnick) on Feb 5, 2018 at 2:20pm PST

My first time.. and ACTION! _ #Director #Vikings

A post shared by Katheryn Winnick (@katherynwinnick) on Jan 31, 2018 at 12:54pm PST

Making sure I got the shot.. Moment captured by @alexhoeghandersen. _ #Director #Vikings

A post shared by Katheryn Winnick (@katherynwinnick) on Feb 1, 2018 at 1:37pm PST

So proud to direct my talented boy @alexanderludwig. __ #Proudmama #Director #Vikings

A post shared by Katheryn Winnick (@katherynwinnick) on Feb 5, 2018 at 12:47pm PST

Breaking down the scene with the Lothbrok brothers. @marcoilsoe @alexanderludwig #Director _ #Vikings ⚔️ - photo @slickwinnick

A post shared by Katheryn Winnick (@katherynwinnick) on Feb 5, 2018 at 12:52pm PST

Credit: Katheryn Winnick/ Instagram

