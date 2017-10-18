'Vikings': Journey of the great Ragnar and his greatest fear

A picture of the production set of "Vikings" TV series by History Channel. Vikings/ Facebook

A new video about the “Vikings” TV series has been released online. The video traces the journey of the great king Ragnar Lothbrok (Travis Fimmel), and also reveals his greatest fear. The story of the show has moved on to the sons of Ragnar, who will go on to do great things too.

Series creator and writer Michael Hirst appeared in a video posted on Facebook to talk about the reported history on which the story of the show is based. The plot of the TV series at the moment focuses on the sons of Ragnar. Hirst said that the sons went on to do things that are just as famous, if not more, as the things Ragnar did in his lifetime.

There have been reports, Hirst said, that suggest that Ragnar’s biggest fear was that his sons would one day do incredible things and become more famous than him. That fear is justified because the sons are capable leaders who were able to achieve great things at a young age.

Danielle Turner, author of “Change in Northern Winds: A Modern Review of the Viking Siege of Paris,” said that one of the contributing factors to Ragnar’s early demise is his jealousy towards the accomplishments of his sons.

Apart from being the sons of Ragnar another important reason for the accomplishments of the boys is their mother. Alyssa Sutherland (Queen Aslaug) said in the video that Aslaug wanted to leave behind a legacy, and make sure that her children are the most famous of all of the Vikings.

Meanwhile, a new teaser trailer of “Vikings” season 5 has been released online. The video [see below] teases the beginning of the end. The next season will deal with the full consequence of the death of Ragnar, which is something the Seer (John Kavanag) has perceived.

Credit: Vikings on HISTORY/ Twitter

