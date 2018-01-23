Video game violence and realism do not affect player behaviour, study shows

By on
video-games
Gamers play video games during the opening of the world's largest computer games fair Gamescom in Cologne, Germany, August 22, 2017. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

The next time you hear someone say that video games are making you more aggressive, you might want to point them towards a recent study done by the University of York. The research team has concluded that there is no evidence supporting the idea that a person’s behaviour goes hand in hand with violent video games.

Two separate but connected studies focus on the concepts of realism and “priming.” For the latter, the researchers asked participants to play two games: one where they play as a car avoiding collisions, and one where they play as a mouse avoiding a cat. Afterwards, participants were asked to categorise a series of images as vehicle or animal.

Dr David Zendle from the University of York’s Department of Computer Science said that the effects of “priming” would involve the participants associating the images more quickly. However, the results show otherwise. “Participants who played a car-themed game were no quicker at categorising vehicle images, and indeed in some cases their reaction time was significantly slower,” Zendle said.

The first study, titled “No Priming in Video Games,” is published in the journal Computers in Human Behaviour.

The second study focuses on realism and how it theoretically affects a person’s aggression. The research team, however, did not focus on graphical (visual) realism. Instead, they zoomed in on real-world behaviour emulated by ragdoll physics, an animation procedure that allows three-dimensional models to move the way objects do in real life.

Participants were asked to play two combat games, one with ragdoll physics and one without. Both titles were reportedly realistic graphics-wise.

After the game, players were tasked with solving word puzzles to see if they would lean towards violent word associations. The conclusion merely supports the results of the first study. “We found that the priming of violent concepts, as measured by how many violent concepts appeared in the word fragment completion task, was not detectable,” Dr Zendle said. “There was no difference in priming between the game that employed ‘ragdoll physics’ and the game that didn’t, as well as no significant difference between the games that used ‘real’ and ‘unreal’ solider tactics.”

The second study, titled “Behavioural Realism and the Activation of Aggressive Concepts in Violent Video Games,” is published in the journal Entertainment Computing.

Dr Zendle emphasised the need to focus on other aspects of “realism” to see if results would be different. “What happens when we consider the realism of by-standing characters in the game, for example, and the inclusion of extreme content, such as torture?” The research team has also noted that the study was only tested on adult participants.

Join the Discussion
Woolworths names Steve Donohue as new Managing Director of Endeavour Drinks
JB Hi-Fi shares spike to highest point despite Amazon Australia's launch
Australian startup Canva achieves 'unicorn' status
Aussies bought more vehicles in 2017 and here are top selling nameplates
JB Hi-Fi secures spot in world's 250 largest retailers, joins Wesfarmers and Woolworths
JB Hi-Fi secures spot in world's 250 largest retailers, joins Wesfarmers and Woolworths
Australian banks advise employees to work from home on January 29
Australian banks advise employees to work from home on January 29
More Business
Trump told reporters: 'I'm the least racist person you have ever interviewed'
Qatari royal claims being held against his will in UAE
UKIP leader's girlfriend apologises after 'tiny brain' comments about Meghan Markle
Facebook announces changes to News Feed to ensure users' time is well-spent
Trump comments about relationship with Kim Jong Un
Trump comments about relationship with Kim Jong Un
US parents charged with torturing their 13 children, aged 2 to 29
US parents charged with torturing their 13 children, aged 2 to 29
More News
Lonzo Ball injury update: Lakers guard to miss extended period
CM Punk will get another UFC fight, confirms Dana White
Novak Djokovic vs Hyeon Chung live stream: Watch Australian Open online
Roger Federer vs Marton Fucsovics live stream: Watch Australian Open online
2018 Australian Open: Novak Djokovic crashes out, Hyeon Chung advances
2018 Australian Open: Novak Djokovic crashes out, Hyeon Chung advances
Super Bowl LII: New England Patriots vs Philadelphia Eagles on Feb. 4
Super Bowl LII: New England Patriots vs Philadelphia Eagles on Feb. 4
More Sports
Best 2017 Australian video games you might have missed
RPG Steam sale: Fanatical bundle offers 8 role-playing games for US$2.49
‘Oxenfree’ costs zero dollars as part of GOG Winter Sale
US baby conceived only a year after her mother was born
Best video games to play if you hate Christmas
Best video games to play if you hate Christmas
'The Witcher 3' Xbox One X update adds 4K support
'The Witcher 3' Xbox One X update adds 4K support
More Life
‘Star Wars: Episode 9’: Rian Johnson teases Jedi books
‘Star Wars Rebels’ season 4 mid-season trailer released
Sam Heughan releases new video
‘Outlander’ season 3 soundtrack preview released
'Coronation Street' spoilers for Jan. 22-26: Anna's court verdict is revealed
'Coronation Street' Jan. 22-26 spoilers [VIDEOS]
'Game of Thrones' season 8: Leaked scene description
‘Game of Thrones’ season 8: Scenes from the crypt
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car