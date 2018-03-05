Video game releases for March 2018: 'Final Fantasy 15' lands on PC

Plenty of new titles await gamers this month. While February brought you remakes of “Shadow of the Colossus” and “Secret of Mana,” March is getting everyone excited with a string of releases like “Far Cry 5” and “Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom.”

This list, however, only focuses on games that will be released this week. Here you’ll see the latest instalment of a top-selling RPG franchise, a first-person action experience and a party game that you and your friends can enjoy. Take note that release dates apply to US time.

‘Frantics’ – Release date: March 6, 2018

“Frantics” consists of 15 mini-games that can be played by up to four people. The games range from the typical endless runners to more unique ones like the “ParaChuChu.” It’s rated E for Everyone, so rest assured that even kids can join in on the fun. If you're looking forward to playing this on PC, better luck next time, as this game is exclusive to PlayStation 4.

‘Final Fantasy XV Windows Edition’ – Release date: March 6, 2018

It’s finally here. After forcing PC owners to wait for months, the Windows Edition of “Final Fantasy XV” is about to land in stores. Even those who haven’t played the game are most likely aware of what the story is about aside from the usual road-trip premise. And since this is one of Square Enix’s biggest releases on PC this year, it’s only natural that it supports high-res displays. The eyes will be pleased.

‘Warhammer: Vermintide 2’ – Release date: March 8, 2018

Vermintide returns, and it’s looking darker than ever. “Warhammer: Vermintide 2” retains the usual first-person perspective, but a good sequel should improve over the original, right? The developers got your back, as part two introduces features such as the Chaos faction and a new progression system that allows you to get more loot. This game will be available on PS4, Xbox One and PC.