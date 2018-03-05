Video game releases for March 2018: 'Final Fantasy 15' lands on PC

By on
final-fantasy-square-enix
Visitors play Final Fantasy XV, a video game published by Square-Enix at the Paris Games Week, a trade fair for video games in Paris, France, October 26, 2016. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Plenty of new titles await gamers this month. While February brought you remakes of “Shadow of the Colossus” and “Secret of Mana,” March is getting everyone excited with a string of releases like “Far Cry 5” and “Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom.”

This list, however, only focuses on games that will be released this week. Here you’ll see the latest instalment of a top-selling RPG franchise, a first-person action experience and a party game that you and your friends can enjoy. Take note that release dates apply to US time.

‘Frantics’ – Release date: March 6, 2018

“Frantics” consists of 15 mini-games that can be played by up to four people. The games range from the typical endless runners to more unique ones like the “ParaChuChu.” It’s rated E for Everyone, so rest assured that even kids can join in on the fun. If you're looking forward to playing this on PC, better luck next time, as this game is exclusive to PlayStation 4.

‘Final Fantasy XV Windows Edition’ – Release date: March 6, 2018

It’s finally here. After forcing PC owners to wait for months, the Windows Edition of “Final Fantasy XV” is about to land in stores. Even those who haven’t played the game are most likely aware of what the story is about aside from the usual road-trip premise. And since this is one of Square Enix’s biggest releases on PC this year, it’s only natural that it supports high-res displays. The eyes will be pleased.

‘Warhammer: Vermintide 2’ – Release date: March 8, 2018

Vermintide returns, and it’s looking darker than ever. “Warhammer: Vermintide 2” retains the usual first-person perspective, but a good sequel should improve over the original, right? The developers got your back, as part two introduces features such as the Chaos faction and a new progression system that allows you to get more loot. This game will be available on PS4, Xbox One and PC.

Join the Discussion
Study assesses Australian supermarkets' nutrition, obesity prevention policies
Avon to close Australia and New Zealand operations by end of 2018
Philip Morris International again recognised as a Global Top Employer
Cyberhound introduces Circle with Disney to Australian homes
Retail Food Group's shares plunge to a 10-year low
Retail Food Group's shares plunge to a 10-year low
Australian fashion brand Zachary the Label reportedly goes into voluntary administration
Australian fashion brand Zachary the Label reportedly goes into voluntary administration
More Business
Specialists push better access to child health care for all Australian kids
Donald Trump reportedly lied about 10-carat diamond engagement ring for Melania
Watch: Video that captures Donald Trump's orange locks flying apart goes viral
'Fake news' is Word of the Year 2017 by Collins English Dictionary
Australian sites compromised by malware that forces visitors’ computers to mine cryptocurrency
Australian sites compromised by malware that forces visitors’ computers to mine cryptocurrency
South-east Queensland storm leaves homes without power; Boy treated for electric shock
South-east Queensland storm leaves homes without power; Boy treated for electric shock
More News
Los Angeles Lakers vs Portland Trail Blazers live stream: Watch NBA online
Durban Test: Mitchell Marsh 96 guides Australia to 351
PSG will beat Real Madrid without Neymar, proclaims club chief
Rafael Nadal injury update: Spaniard withdraws from Mexican Open
Kobe Bryant cherishes Oscar more than five NBA championships
Kobe Bryant cherishes Oscar more than five NBA championships
Mitchell Starc guides Australia to 1-0 series lead against South Africa
Mitchell Starc guides Australia to 1-0 series lead against South Africa
More Sports
Positive attitude towards ageing may cut chances of developing dementia, study suggests
CD Projekt Red to attend E3 2018, hopes high for 'Cyberpunk 2077'
Android game sale: New Humble Mobile Bundle contains US$45 worth of games
Crash Bandicoot heading to Switch and PC, new game in 2019 - report
US professor who insisted ‘Australia is not a country’ fired
US professor who insisted ‘Australia is not a country’ fired
New Steam games for February week 2: 'DESOLATE' and more
New Steam games for February week 2: 'DESOLATE' and more
More Life
‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’: Save the dinosaurs campaign
‘Game of Thrones’ season 8: Sophie Turner’s last costume fitting
‘Star Wars: Episode 9’: Rey’s ‘lesson’ from ‘The Last Jedi’
‘Outlander’ season 4: Canadians join as extras in big numbers
'Coronation Street' spoilers for March 5-9: Eileen hosts Pat’s party [VIDEOS]
'Coronation Street' March 5-9 spoilers
90th Academy Awards: Rita Moreno re-wears 1962 Oscar gown
90th Academy Awards: Rita Moreno re-wears 1962 Oscar gown
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car