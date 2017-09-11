Victorian agency task force arrests Malaysians over alleged attempt to import meth

Methamphetamine
Euro banknotes, bags with crystal methamphetamine and drug production accessories seized by drug division LKA 43 of German State Criminal Police are displayed during a new conference at their headquarters in Berlin, Germany, July 22, 2015. Some 4,5 kgs of Crystal Meth were seized during a raid of an apartment in Berlin on Tuesday, police said. Reuters/Fabrizio Bensch

The Victorian Joint Organised Crime Task Force (JOCTF) has arrested three men after an alleged attempt to import 17 kilograms of methamphetamine. The substance was reportedly concealed within a consignment of door hinges.

The Australian Criminal Intelligence Commission (ACIC) identified Malaysian nationals suspected of planning a drug importation. Three Malaysian men were arrested on Sunday following further investigations from the JOCTF.

A consignment containing door hinges arrived through air cargo into Sydney. Officers of the Australian Border Force have examined the hinges and found about 17 kilograms of a crystal substance concealed inside. Following a presumptive testing was a positive result for methamphetamine.

A 35-year-old, a 31-year-old and a 28-year-old were arrested in Chifley, NSW. All of them were charged with importing a commercial quantity of border controlled drugs and attempting to hold a commercial quantity of border controlled drugs. They were due to appear at Sydney Central Local Court. Life imprisonment is the maximum penalty for these violations.

According to a media release published at the Australian Federal Police site, additional forensic analysis will be conducted to know the exact weight and purity of the seizure. Australian Federal Police Commander Bruce Hill said the JOCTF had moved fast to perform the arrest.

“As a result of intelligence, the JOCTF has been able to identify the alleged suspects connected to this investigation and make these arrests, showing just how closely our agencies are working together to combat organised crime,” Hill said. Meanwhile, Victoria Police Acting Commander Peter De Santo praised it, saying it has been a great example of fast action through joint collaboration with all participating agencies. The JOCTF is a team of specialists from the AFP, Victoria Police (VICPOL), the ACIC and Australian Border Force (ABF).

James Watson, ABF Regional Commander Victoria, said the operation resulted to a terrific outcome that emphasises the success of the combined approach to combat organised crime. “As this case once again shows, organised criminal syndicates are using sophisticated smuggling methodologies in an attempt to evade ABF scrutiny, but our officers have the expertise and technology to detect even the most elaborate concealment,” he said.

For ACIC Victorian State Manager Jason Halls, the arrests show that methyl amphetamine appeals to organised crime groups in the country. He assured that they are committed to working with partner agencies to “connect, discover, understand and respond to the threat and harm caused by these illicit activities.”

Fox News/YouTube

