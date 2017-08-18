'Victoria' season 2: Cast members tease what to expect

The premiere date of “Victoria” season 2 has been set for Jan. 14, 2018. This date will avoid a clash with other big drama TV series, making sure that the fans won’t be forced to choose among their favourite shows. A new video has been released online, in which the cast members tease the broad strokes of what to expect next year.

At the heart of it, the PBS TV series is a very human story. In a new video released online [see below] the cast members emphasised this very aspect of the show. The plot may be about royalty, power, and everything that goes with it; but at the same time it is a tender love story of a woman and her husband, while she figures out how she can deal with the problems that plague her monarchy and her country.

In the backdrop of the drama is a lavish setting, and elaborate costumes that are appropriate for the era. The cast members also teased the writing this time around to be “insightful.”

While the show explores some very serious issues of the time, there is still scope for some fun. The royals deal with their problems, and people who work at the palace have their own issues to deal with.

In terms of the plot, Jenna Coleman teased “a lot of babies.” As a mother, the queen may face a new set of personal challenges. Her monarchy on the other hand is secured more firmly with children.

There will be a lot of politics the queen will have to deal with. But, unlike before, when she had to face problems alone, she now has a loving husband that supports her and someone who can share her burdens.

The video on Facebook has over five thousand reactions and over a thousand shares as of this writing. Commenting on the post, the fans expressed their excitement and eagerness for the show to return.

Credit: Masterpiece I PBS/ Facebook