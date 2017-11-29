Victoria passes euthanasia bill, becomes first Australian state to legalise assisted dying

By @chelean on
euthanasia
Doctor Stephane Mercier, Head of the palliative care unit, visits a patient at the palliative care unit of the AP-HP Paul-Brousse Hospital in Villejuif near Paris March 4, 2015. Reuters/Philippe Wojazer

Victoria is now the first Australian state to legalise euthanasia for the terminally ill. The Voluntary Assisted Dying bill passed in the lower house 46 to 37 on Tuesday after hours of debate and amendment ratifications.

The bill will now go to the Governor for royal assent. Terminal patients in Victoria will have the right to request a lethal drug to end their lives from June 2019.

Premier Daniel Andrews said he was proud that the state has passed the historic bill, praising his colleagues for working on it. Health Minister Jill Hennessy said they would begin the first steps in implementing the assisted dying scheme on Thursday.

“We’ve had some frustrating moments, but ultimately we have landed in a place where Victorians who are confronted terminal illnesses, that are enduring unbearable pains, will have a safe and compassionate option around assisted dying,” she said, adding that the more than 100 hours of debate allowed the Parliament to learn what a “good death looks like.”

Under the bill, terminal patients will be able to obtain a lethal drug within 10 days of request. They would undergo a three-step process that would involve two independent medical assessments. To be eligible, they must be over 18 years old, of sound mind, a Victorian resident for at least 12 months, and in extreme physical suffering described as “cannot be relieved in a manner the person deems tolerable.”

Some of the amendments to the bill included the timeframe for eligible patients changed from 12 months to six months to live. Sufferers of conditions like motor neurone disease and who have a life expectancy of 12 months are exempted.

Related
Join the Discussion
Elon Musk fulfills promise to build SA's lithium-ion battery in 100 days
'Let’s Make History!': Internal email hints Amazon’s Thursday test launch in Australia
Increasing supply ‘unlikely in isolation to create affordable housing’ in Australia: analysis
Australian businesses in the midst of best economic conditions in two decades
eBay Australia, Google team up for a more personalised shopping experience
eBay Australia, Google team up for a more personalised shopping experience
Increased job opportunities in Australia amid rush to hire workers before Christmas
Increased job opportunities in Australia amid rush to hire workers before Christmas
More Business
Government cancels sitting week for Senate to finish debating SSM in Australia
Turnbull reveals tax cut plan for middle-income Australians
Joe Biden vs Trump: Poll finds voters prefer former US vice president
Trump administration gives nearly 60,000 Haitians 18 months to leave
Apple dragged into Belle Gibson’s fake cancer scandal over Apple Watch app
Apple dragged into Belle Gibson’s fake cancer scandal over Apple Watch app
Thanksgiving 2017: Trump uses presidential pardoning power to spare Drumstick and Wishbone
Thanksgiving 2017: Trump uses presidential pardoning power to spare Drumstick and Wishbone
More News
Blake Griffin injury update: Clippers star diagnosed with sprained MCL
Andrew Bogut could coach in the NBL at some stage
Australia retain pace attack for Adelaide day-night Test
Ben Simmons injury update: Sixers point guard suffers ankle sprain
NBA Trade News: Memphis Grizzlies reject Marc Gasol inquiries
NBA Trade News: Memphis Grizzlies reject Marc Gasol inquiries
LeBron James ejected for the first time in NBA career
LeBron James ejected for the first time in NBA career
More Sports
New Steam indie games for November week 2: 'Turf Wars' and more
Paddles, First Cat of New Zealand and PM Ardern’s cat, dies
Niantic announces 'Harry Potter: Wizards Unite,' complete with spell-casting feature and more
Diving deeper into nautical archaeology
Steam sale: Fanatical Max Damage Bundle promises 8 'chaotic' games for US$3.49
Steam sale: Fanatical Max Damage Bundle promises 8 'chaotic' games for US$3.49
New indie Steam games for November week 1: 'Usurper' and more
New indie Steam games for November week 1: 'Usurper' and more
More Life
Meghan Markle’s 'childhood best friend' says 'Harry has fallen for her play'
Prince Harry designs Meghan Markle’s engagement ring including Diana’s diamonds
'Coronation Street' Nov. 27 recap
What Meghan Markle’s title will be after marrying Prince Harry
'Poldark' TV series: Tom York on playing Sam
‘Poldark’: Tom York wasn’t expecting singing
'Outlander' season 3 episode 11 was originally titled 'Turtle soup'
‘Outlander’ season 3: Producers take fans behind the scenes
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car