Victoria Government allocates $353.2M budget to build 28 new schools

By @chelean on
Victoria's State Premier, Daniel Andrews
Victoria's State Premier, Daniel Andrews, speaks to the media regarding Thursday's incident involving a vehicle ploughing into pedestrians in Melbourne, Australia December 21, 2017. Reuters/Luis Ascui

The Victoria Government has included $353.2 million in its budget to build 12 new schools. It also plans to add nine new schools opening this year, as well as seven more opening in 2019.

The Andrews government announced Monday that it would be building 28 new schools to accommodate more than 15,000 students in the state. Premier Daniel Andrews said his government had spent more than $2.8 billion building new and upgrading old schools for the past three years. Nevertheless, it was a necessary investment for the students.

“We’re giving families in our growth areas certainty that they will have a great local school, close to home,” he said. “This is more than just an investment in n

Most of the schools will finish in 2020. Work on eight new schools — Armstrong Creek Secondary School, a second McKinnon Secondary College campus, Fishermans Bend Secondary School, Fitzroy Gasworks senior campus, Leneva (Frederic Street Road) P-6, Miners Rest Primary School, North Melbourne Hill and Endeavour Hills Special School — will start early. A further $18.8 million budget will be allocated to building the first stage of Docklands Primary School.

The budget also includes $46.1 million for the additional stages of seven new schools opening in 2019. These are the Aitken Primary School, Burnside Primary School, Pakenham North East Primary School, Preston High School, Sanctuary Lakes P9, Truganina East P9 and Yarrambat Park Primary School.

The schools scheduled to open in 2020 are:

  • Armstrong Creek West Priamry School
  • Beveridge West Primary School
  • Botanic Ridge Primary School
  • Casey Fields (Five Ways) Primary School
  • Clyde North East Primary School
  • Craigieburn South Secondary School
  • Davis Creek Primary School
  • Footscray Learning Precinct – Seddon Secondary Campus
  • Keysborough South Primary School
  • Lucas Primary School
  • Point Cook South Senior Secondary School
  • Wyndham South (Riverwalk) Primary School

Andrews also included a swipe at the Liberal Party in the announcement. “The Labor Government is building the Education State to give every Victorian student a great education, and every community a great local school,” the announcement reads.

“In contrast, in 2016 not one new school opened because the Liberals failed to plan for our growing state. We won’t let that happen again.”

“The previous Liberal Government slashed education funding and failed to plan for future growth. We’re changing that so that every child will have every change — regardless of where they live,” Minister for Education James Merlino said.

Meanwhile, the Opposition was not impressed. Its education spokesman, Tim Smith, said that even with the new buildings, the Government was not doing enough to improve the quality of teaching and curriculum.

“The Government can talk all day about new schools, but our standards are going backwards in schools and have been for the past two decades,” he was quoted by the ABC as saying. “We’ve got to get serious about maximising our intellectual capacity in Victorian school, because if we continue as we’ve been for the last two decades for the next two, then the rest of the world is going to pass us by.”

Related
Join the Discussion
The world needs to build more than two billion new homes over the next 80 years
The world economy can benefit from a vindicated Trump
Australia is best placed to benefit in the US-China trade tug-of-war
Starbucks to close US stores on May 29 for racial bias training
Australian governments don’t work with each other and it’s holding back regional economies in trouble
Australian governments don’t work with each other and it’s causing trouble
Australian millennials’ incomes have grown more than baby boomers and millennials in other countries
Australian millennials’ incomes have grown more than in other countries
More Business
Black men arrested at Starbucks: ‘We were there for only 2 minutes’
Queen Elizabeth’s ‘sincere wish’ at CHOGM: Prince Charles as Head of Commonwealth
Fair Work clears Canberra businessowner over firing of anti-gay marriage contractor
Southwest 1380: Woman partially sucked out of plane named as Jennifer Riordan
‘Smallville’ star Allison Mack charged with sex trafficking
‘Smallville’ star Allison Mack charged with sex trafficking
South Africa says Australia is tarnishing its reputation
South Africa says Australia is tarnishing its reputation
More News
NBA Playoffs 2018: Cavs lose game 1, Celtics win OT
2018 NBA Playoffs schedule, bracket, matchups
2018 Commonwealth Games: Kathryn Mitchell captures javelin gold medal
Minnesota Timberwolves vs Denver Nuggets live stream: Watch NBA online
DraftKings to launch daily fantasy sports in Australia
DraftKings to launch daily fantasy sports in Australia
Warriors vs Spurs Game 2 live stream: Watch NBA online
Warriors vs Spurs Game 2 live stream: Watch NBA online
More Sports
'Chrono Trigger' PC port patch to add original graphics after fan furor
'Fortnite Battle Royale' ditches invites, now available for iOS
New PS4 games for April 2018: 'God of War' and more
Cutting calorie consumption by 15 percent for two years slows down ageing
New Steam games for March week 4: 'Ash of Gods' and more
New Steam games for March week 4: 'Ash of Gods' and more
Pasta can help in weight loss, research suggests
Pasta can help in weight loss, research suggests
More Life
'NCIS: Los Angeles' season 9 episode 19 spoilers
'Coronation Street' spoilers for Friday the 13th
‘The Walking Dead’ season 8: Negan prepares for Rick
‘Supernatural’ 13x18: ‘Bring ‘em Back Alive’ brings back Gabriel’s grace and humour
Benedict Cumberbatch thinks Martin Freeman’s ‘Sherlock’ comment about fans is ‘pretty pathetic’
Benedict Cumberbatch thinks Martin Freeman’s ‘Sherlock’ comment about fans is ‘pretty pathetic’
'Outlander' season 4: Leaked pictures show fire on the set
‘Outlander’ season 4 spoilers: Fire in a house
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car