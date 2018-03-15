Verrency and Goodworld partner to bring charitable component to everyday financial transactions

A shop assistant uses an eftpos system at a Specialty Fashion Group owned Katies store in Sydney December 11, 2012. Reuters/Tim Wimborne

Australian payments innovator Verrency and social payments charity platform Goodworld announced a partnership on Wednesday to bring a charitable component to daily financial transactions. The partnership will allow bank customers to “set and forget” a “round-up” of their transactions to the closest selected amount and donate the “round-up” amount directly to their preferred charity.

Customers can get real-time reinforcement through mobile notifications from their bank’s mobile app of their donation. They will also receive regular updates of their total donations and instantly post about their donated totals through social media.

The joint offering combines Goodworld’s service and Verrency’s banking payment services to come up with a new Corporate Social Responsibility offering aimed at major banks. It will be launched globally in stages. Initially, it will be available in Australia, in the United States and New Zealand.

Goodworld founder and CEO Dale Nirvani Pfeifer said they are really excited about the partnership with Verrency. He praised Verrency, saying its platform allows a bank to easily access multiple real-time innovations through a frictionless and secure connection.

Pfeifer said Goodworld’s objective has always been to make giving more a part of people’s daily lives.  He added the partnership with Verrency is a great step closer to making that a reality, and that the offering will showcase that anyone can be a philanthropist, something they have always known at Goodworld. “Even a roundup of a few cents makes a huge difference when people come together to give,” he said.

Goodworld, which was launched in 2015, allows users to remit money right inside their social media feed instantly. Donors get an immediate reply through Facebook or Twitter from the charity.

The money is sent by Automated Clearing House to the charity or merchant bank account. Donors also receive a customized receipt.

Verrency founder and CEO David Link praised Goodworld, saying it is all about making donations seamless through social media. “Together, we realised that we could significantly increase the amount of charitable donations by extending Goodworld’s services to banks,” he said in a statement.

Link added that they have been incredibly impressed with the Goodworld platform, service and leadership. They are pleased to be able to take its service out to banks. Global payments platform and fintech marketplace Verrency, which is based in Australia, allows banks to rapidly implement new real-time payment services without the need to replace their payments infrastructure or undergo technical integration.

