Venus Williams vs Sloane Stephens live stream: Watch 2017 US Open online

Sept 5 2017; New York, NY, USA; Sloane Stephens of the United States returns a shot to Anastasija Sevastova of Latvia during the U.S. Open tennis tournament in Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. USA TODAY Sports / Robert Deutsch

In a battle between generations, rising American star Sloane Stephens will face the legendary Venus Williams in the semi-finals of the 2017 US Open on Thursday (Friday in Australia). Stephens is widely regarded as the heir apparent to the Williams sisters and the next superstar in women's tennis.

In 2013, a 19-year-old Stephens vaulted into the spotlight when she stunned Serena Williams to reach the semi-finals of the Australian Open before making a run to the Wimbledon quarter-finals. However, the talented American failed to live up to the hype owing to a series of injuries and personal tragedies.

In 2016, Stephens suffered a career-threatening stress fracture (left foot) that kept her out of the sport for 11 months. Upon returning from injury, Stephens lost back-to-back matches and was quickly written off as a possible threat at this year's US Open.

Since then, the 24-year-old Stephens has won 13 of her last 15 matches, all against Top-50 opponents. After reaching consecutive semi-finals in Toronto, Cincinnati, and now Flushing Meadows, Stephens is projected to climb 900 ATP ranking spots. She was No. 934 in the world less than five weeks ago.

Reborn Sloane Stephens taking it one day at a time…

Despite the remarkable around, Stephens isn't ready to burden herself with expectations. “Now, having some good results, it’s only as stressful as it needs to be. I keep everything simple and low-key. I keep the routines the same, keep family the same, life the same, home the same. Once you have that consistent process, it helps a lot," Stephens said on the eve of the 2017 US Open semi-final.

“Making semifinals of a slam is a complete neutralizer. Anybody’s game. I just have to focus on myself and, yeah, that’s all I can really do," added Stephens.

Meanwhile, the 37-year-old Williams is seeking her first US Open title since 2001 and second Grand Slam of the year after prevailing at Melbourne Park. Though Williams and Stephens have never met, the two Americans have communicated and built mutual respect over the years. Williams believes that Stephens' tryst with injuries could work as a blessing in disguise for the youngster.

“I know she couldn’t walk for a while, but I don’t know the specifics of her injury. It’s always a lot of work coming back. But she got started right away. Perhaps she appreciates the game even more. I don’t know. We have never talked about that. I’m glad she’s happy and healthy and winning," said Williams while speaking of Stephens' battle with injuries. The winner of Thursday's semi-final will face Madison Keys in the final. Venus Williams vs Sloane Stephens live streaming, 2017 US Open live streaming and tennis live streaming info follows.

2017 US Open live stream: Venus Williams vs Sloane Stephens

Women's semi-final

Start time: 9 a.m. Friday (AEST), 7 p.m. (Local Time, ET)

On TV: ESPN (Australia), ESPN, ESPN 2 (USA)

Live Stream: Tennis TV (Global), WatchESPN (Australia), Watch ESPN (USA)