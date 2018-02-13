Valentine’s Day: Tinder usage expected to rise as singletons look for love

Couple walks through heart installation
A young couple walks through a heart shaped installation in the Distillery District in Toronto, June 16, 2015. Reuters/Mark Blinch

Dating app Tinder reportedly saw a 20 percent increase in usage on February 14 2017 and a similar trend was expected for this year. Some experts suggested that it should not come as a surprise as singletons tend to feel loneliness on Valentine’s Day.

Singletons are looking for love despite being miles away. Recent data suggested that Tinder users from Sweden, USA and Great Britain were leading the list of singletons that are altering their locations within the dating app. Some users did not have physically travelled.

Users can change their location to connect with people anywhere across the globe through the Tinder Passport feature. They can either search by city or drop a pin on a map.

Tinder bosses reportedly saw an overall increase of 1,850 percent in users “passporting” into Pyeongchang's Olympic village. Singletons appear to be in a bid to date figure skaters, ski jumpers, and snowboarders competing in Pyeongchang.

The Daily Mail noted it was revealed earlier this month that organisers are giving out a record number of condoms at the Winter Games. Rubber manufacturer Convenience Co has donated up to 100,000 of the condoms. The company said it did so for a “successful hosting of the Winter Olympics and the prevention of the spread of the HIV virus.”

“Desperate” strategy

Experts shared their views about last ditch effort at a date, saying it could appear desperate. For gender studies expert Lauren Rosewarne, for instance, finding a partner in the days immediately prior to February 14 may not be a wise move.

Rosewarne, from the University of Melbourne, told the ABC that it was not surprising that single people felt the sting of loneliness. But she explained that there is an element of people being able to sense desperation in someone else.

"Trying to have an intense relationship, trying to find someone to be with on Valentine's Day that you've just met, it's a high amount of pressure for a first date," The ABC reported her as saying. Rosewarne added that even just shopping for a partner looks a lot of pressure to do on Valentine's Day.

Rosewarne said the occasion was all about coupledom. "That then reminds people who aren't coupled that they're some way deficient and they may seek to remedy that by going online, because we've got to a point in our culture where pretty much online dating is packaged as the only game in town now,” she explained.

McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car