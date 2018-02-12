Valentine’s Day 2018 in Australia: The best and worst gifts (survey)

By @chelean on
Valentine's Day Australia
Pedestrians walk past a display promoting Valentine's day shopping in Sydney's central business district (CBD) Australia, February 5, 2018. Picture taken February 5, 2018. Reuters/Daniel Munoz

Valentine’s Day is a big deal in Australia, according to a new survey. It is celebrated by 67 percent of Australians, with the country being the seventh most generous when it comes to spending for the commercial holiday.

E-commerce website Picodi surveyed over 5,600 people from 32 different countries that celebrate Valentine’s Day. For Australia, it has learnt that men shell out as much as $174 for gifts, while women spend half of that at $81.

And while flowers are commonly given to women, about 22 percent of men would be thrilled to receive flowers as well. Don’t give them teddy bears, though, as a fraction of them don’t think it’s cute.

Almost half of the women surveyed would love to be taken to a restaurant for a Valentine’s Day dinner date. Flowers and jewellery come in at second and third place of the most desirable gifts they would want to receive. As for the least desirable gifts, avoid giving them cash, home appliance or sex toys.

 

For a country that largely celebrates the occasion, it still has more than a quarter percent of women who never received a gift on the day. Ten percent of men have also never received a Valentine’s gift.

Statistics on Valentine's Day in Australia - Infographic by Picodi Statistics on Valentine's Day in Australia - Infographic by Picodi  Picodi

Generous Australians on Valentine’s Day

Out of 32 countries in six continents around the world, Australia ranks the seventh most generous in terms of gift-giving. Hong Kong is the most generous, shelling out about $236 for gifts, while the Philippines is the least, spending only $38. Australian lovers spend an average of $128 on their gifts, with men spending more than half than women. According to the Picodi survey, this is because men generally try to impress women by spending more.

Flowers and chocolates are still among the most popular gifts around the world, but not more than a date in a restaurant and in the movies. Take a look at the infographic from the Picodi survey on Valentine’s Day gifts below:

How much lovers around the world spend on Valentine's Day How much lovers around the world spend on Valentine's Day  Picodi

Related
Join the Discussion
Home loan market competition heats up despite RBA leaving rates on hold
Australian farmland to be marketed to local buyers first before foreign investors
Free payphones in three Brisbane suburbs amid patchy Telstra coverage
Australia attracts more high net worth individuals than any other country: analysis
Open banking in Australia: Treasury’s report assesses best ways to share data
Open banking in Australia: Treasury’s report assesses best ways to share data
ACCC reveals jump in CVC acquired from NBN, expects faster broadband speeds
ACCC reveals jump in CVC acquired from NBN, expects faster broadband speeds
More Business
Specialists push better access to child health care for all Australian kids
Donald Trump reportedly lied about 10-carat diamond engagement ring for Melania
Watch: Video that captures Donald Trump's orange locks flying apart goes viral
'Fake news' is Word of the Year 2017 by Collins English Dictionary
Australian sites compromised by malware that forces visitors’ computers to mine cryptocurrency
Australian sites compromised by malware that forces visitors’ computers to mine cryptocurrency
South-east Queensland storm leaves homes without power; Boy treated for electric shock
South-east Queensland storm leaves homes without power; Boy treated for electric shock
More News
Roger Federer set to become oldest No.1 in men’s tennis history
NBA Free Agency 2018: Lakers confident they will sign two max stars
Boston Celtics vs Washington Wizards live stream: Watch NBA online
Los Angeles Lakers vs Oklahoma City Thunder live stream: Watch NBA online
Australia captain Steve Smith honoured with Allan Border medal
Australia captain Steve Smith honoured with Allan Border medal
New-look Cavaliers blow out Celtics on Paul Pierce night
New-look Cavaliers blow out Celtics on Paul Pierce night
More Sports
Positive attitude towards ageing may cut chances of developing dementia, study suggests
CD Projekt Red to attend E3 2018, hopes high for 'Cyberpunk 2077'
Android game sale: New Humble Mobile Bundle contains US$45 worth of games
Crash Bandicoot heading to Switch and PC, new game in 2019 - report
US professor who insisted ‘Australia is not a country’ fired
US professor who insisted ‘Australia is not a country’ fired
New Steam games for February week 2: 'DESOLATE' and more
New Steam games for February week 2: 'DESOLATE' and more
More Life
'Coronation Street' Feb. 12-16 spoilers
‘Star Wars: Episode 9’: Scouting crew spotted in Abu Dhabi
‘Game of Thrones’ season 8: Pictures from the production set
‘Black Lightning’ episode 5 promo video
'The Big Bang Theory' season 11 episode 16 'The Neonatal Nomenclature' spoilers
'The Big Bang Theory' season 11 episode 16 spoilers
'The Bold and the Beautiful' spoilers for Feb. 12-16: Hope comforts Liam
'The Bold and the Beautiful' Feb. 12-16 spoilers [VIDEO]
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car