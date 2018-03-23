Usain Bolt has a 'realistic' chance of joining Borussia Dortmund

By @saihoops on
Usain Bolt, Borussia Dortmund
Soccer Football - Usain Bolt participates in a training session with Borussia Dortmund - Strobelallee Training Centre, Dortmund, Germany - March 23, 2018 Reuters / Thilo Schmuelgen

Usain Bolt, widely regarded as the fastest man who ever lived, could be on the verge of making his long overdue transition from track-and-field to soccer. Bolt is currently on a two-day trial for Borussia Dortmund, with hopes of playing soccer professionally for the German club. 

According to Carsten Cramer, BVB's sales & marketing executive, Bolt will get "a realistic assessment" of his chances to play for the club during his trial. 

"He won't only juggle the ball three times and that is that. He really wants it, and he will get a realistic assessment where he's at. It's been in the making for almost two years, and certainly also down to Usain Bolt's good relationship with our board member (and Puma CEO) Bjorn Gulden. Puma surely plays a role. But there is more: He always wanted it, was injured in between and then there was the Olympics," Cramer told ESPNFC on Friday. 

Bolt, who retired from track-and-field at the 2017 World Championships in in London, trained with BVB on Thursday (Friday AEDT), and will participate in a public/media session on Friday.

Usain Bolt to Borussia Dortmund: A marketing ploy by Puma?

Some analysts believe Bolt's tryout is a marketing stunt by Puma, who are shareholders and merchandise suppliers for the German club. Puma and Bolt have enjoyed a lucrative partnership for nearly a decade. 

However, Cramer shot down the speculation and said Dortmund "were proud" that Bolt chose to train with them. A year ago, Ricky Simms, the agent of Usain Bolt, revealed that the eight-time Olympic gold medallist had received trial offers from a dozen soccer clubs. Earlier this year, Bolt travelled to South Africa to train with local club Mamelodi Sundowns in Johannesburg

"It (Bolt and Dortmund) had to fit. We were not able to integrate such a visit into a normal training week. During this international break, it fits for everyone. He's taking this very seriously, and we are indeed a bit proud that he's chosen us of all clubs. Others would make the shopping window as big as possible. We are doing it a bit more discreet. He's not training in the stadium, he's training at the training grounds, and even behind closed doors on his first day. And in the youth stadium on his second day," added Cramer.

Borussia Dortmund are currently placed third in the Bundesliga standings, trailing FC Schalke 04 by just a point. They are one of the five German teams still competing for a Champions league spot, behind leaders Bayern Munich. Usain Bolt is reportedly an avid supporter of Manchester United.

Join the Discussion
Verrency and Goodworld partner to bring charitable component to everyday financial transactions
Indian ride-sharing platform Ola lands in Sydney, offers free rides
Domino’s bans night-time deliveries to an Australian suburb to prioritise members' safety
Costco to build distribution site in Western Sydney, create hundreds of jobs
Sydney Airport welcomed more than 1.3 million international passengers in February
Sydney Airport welcomed more than 1.3 million international passengers in February
Wesfarmers announces plans to spin off Coles supermarket
Wesfarmers announces plans to spin off Coles supermarket
More Business
National Day of Action: Parents, educators equipped with tools to combat cyberbullying
Donald Trump Jr's wife files for divorce as pair go 'separate ways'
Florida bridge collapse causes fatalities and crushed vehicles
Facebook permanently bans Britain First and leaders’ pages for anti-Muslim hate speech
Charleston shooter Dylann Roof’s sister arrested on drug and weapons charges
Charleston shooter Dylann Roof’s sister arrested on drug and weapons charges
US woman sentenced to jail for killing boyfriend in failed YouTube stunt
US woman sentenced to jail for killing boyfriend in failed YouTube stunt
More News
Golden State Warriors vs Atlanta Hawks live stream: Watch NBA online
Lonzo Ball shooting woes continue, Lakers drop fourth in a row
Phoenix Suns begin search for new head coach
Brazil without Neymar in friendlies ahead of 2018 FIFA World Cup
Australian Grand Prix: Daniel Ricciardo receives three-place grid penalty
Australian Grand Prix: Daniel Ricciardo receives three-place grid penalty
Usain Bolt has a 'realistic' chance of joining Borussia Dortmund
Usain Bolt has a 'realistic' chance of joining Borussia Dortmund
More Sports
Geralt the Witcher heads to 'Soulcalibur VI' as playable character
Mozilla releases Firefox 59 with faster load times and improved privacy
Square Enix teases 'Shadow of the Tomb Raider,' release date leaks
'Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell 2018' listing posted on Amazon, then removed
Australians warned about salt content of sausages
Australians warned about salt content of sausages
Square Enix officially reveals 'Shadow of the Tomb Raider,' teaser included
Square Enix officially reveals 'Shadow of the Tomb Raider,' teaser included
More Life
'NCIS: Los Angeles' season 9 episode 16 'Warrior of Peace' spoilers
‘Deadpool 2’: Wade meets Cable for the first time
‘Star Wars: Episode 9’: John Boyega prepares for war
‘Doctor Who’: Moffat’s Eccleston scenes in ‘The Day of the Doctor’ script
'The Good Doctor' season 1 episode 18 'More' spoilers: Shaun gets distracted
'The Good Doctor' season 1 finale spoilers
'Game of Thrones' season 8 spoilers: A tough time for Dothraki
‘Game of Thrones’ season 8: Leaked pictures of Dothraki
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car