Usain Bolt to announce new soccer team on Tuesday

Iconic sprinter Usain Bolt is ready to make his official transition from track-and-field to soccer. Bolt has reportedly signed for a soccer club and will announce the team on Tuesday via social media.

Bolt, universally hailed as the fastest man who ever lived, had previously floated the prospect of playing soccer on a professional basis. And while the Jamaican super athlete was never shy about sharing his passion for the sport of soccer, it was far-fetched to believe that Bolt would make the switch to the pros.

It seems like Bolt is about to prove his doubters wrong. The eight-time Olympic gold medallist took to Twitter Sunday to post a video in which he confirmed his move to professional soccer.

The Olympic legend will announce his new team at 7 p.m. AEDT on Tuesday (8 a.m. GMT). “I’ve just signed for a football (soccer) team. Find out who it is on Tuesday 27th February,” Bolt said in the video (see below).

Bolt, an avid fan of Manchester United, recently told goal.com in an interview that he was set to try out with German club Borussa Dortmund in March. In late January, he attended a practice session with South Africa's Mamelodi Sundowns soccer team in Johannesburg.

Usain Bolt on the verge of playing professional soccer

“It’s something (play soccer professionally) that I want to do. I have trials with Borussia Dortmund so that’s something that is on the table. After the trials, then I can determine if it makes sense to do it or it doesn’t make sense. That’s what the plan is," Bolt said in the interview.

Last year, Bolt's agent revealed that his client received up to 12 trial offers from soccer clubs. It was before Bolt retired from athletics at the World Championships in London.

“Usain is 30 and could still race for another four years and go to the 2020 Olympics but he has achieved everything he needs to achieve. Can a sprinter who is 30-years-old play in the Bundesliga or the Premier League? Realistically that is a step too far. I think if he had six months or nine months playing and training with a team then he could play at some level whether that is League One or League Two," Ricky Simms told The Daily Star.

In a recent Twitter video, Bolt hinted at the possibility of playing for David Beckham’s Miami-based Major League Soccer (MLS) team. “On a serious note, though, if you (Beckham) need a striker, I’m the guy. If you need goals, I’m the guy. I got you," the retired sprinter said after the announcement of Beckham's new team.