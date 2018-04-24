US veteran receives world’s first penis and scrotum transplant

By @chelean on
  • John Hopkins University surgeons who worked on the patient's penis and scrotum transplant
    John Hopkins University surgeons who worked on the patient's penis and scrotum transplant John Hopkins University
  • John Hopkins University surgeons who worked on the patient's penis and scrotum transplant
    John Hopkins University surgeons who worked on the patient's penis and scrotum transplant John Hopkins University
  • John Hopkins University surgeons who worked on the patient's penis and scrotum transplant
    John Hopkins University surgeons who worked on the patient's penis and scrotum transplant John Hopkins University
  • PenileTransplant Diagram nonexplicit
    Penile Transplant Diagram John Hopkins University
1 of 4

A US veteran has received the world’s first complete transplant of a penis and scrotum. The procedure saw the entire penis, the scrotum (without testicles), and partial abdominal wall transplanted from a deceased donor to the anonymous recipient.

The veteran of the US armed services was injured in Afghanistan. He undertook the surgery on March 26, with the John Hopkins University reconstructive surgery team — composed of nine plastic surgeons and two urological surgeons — operating on him for 14 hours. He is expected to be discharged from the hospital this week after recovering from the surgery.

The reconstructive surgery is the country’s first total penis and scrotum transplant in the world. According to W.P. Andrew Lee, MD, professor and director of plastic and reconstructive surgery at the John Hopkins University School of Medicine, the type of transplant used on the patient is called vascularised composite allotransplantation. It is where a body part or tissue is transferred from one person to another.

The surgery involved the transplanting skin, muscles and tendons, nerves, bone and blood vessels. But as with any transplant surgery, they had feared tissue rejection. They put the patient on a regimen of immunosuppressive drugs to prevent the rejection. The team also developed an immune modulation protocol that aimed to minimise the number of the drugs needed to prevent rejection.

Lee said that although it was possible to reconstruct a penis using tissue from other parts of the patient’s body, a prosthesis implant was necessary for erectile function. Servicemen like the patient also often don’t have viable tissue from other parts of their body to work with. However, prosthesis implant isn’t without faults. It attracts a much higher rate of infection.

“We are hopeful that this transplant will help restore near-normal urinary and sexual functions for this young man,” Lee said.

“It’s a real mind-boggling injury to suffer, it is not an easy one to accept,” said the recipient. “When I first woke up, I felt finally more normal … [with] a level of confidence as well. Confidence… like finally I’m okay now.”

“To the recipient, we are all very proud that our loved one was able to help a young man that served this country.  We are so thankful to say that our loved one would be proud and honoured to know he provided such a special gift to you, the donor’s family said in a statement. “As a family, we are very supportive of all the men and women who serve our country and grateful for the job you did for this nation.  Please know that this is truly a heart-felt statement, as we have several veterans in the family. We hope you can return to better health very soon and we continue to wish you a speedy recovery.”

Related
Join the Discussion
The world needs to build more than two billion new homes over the next 80 years
The world economy can benefit from a vindicated Trump
Australia is best placed to benefit in the US-China trade tug-of-war
Starbucks to close US stores on May 29 for racial bias training
Australian governments don’t work with each other and it’s holding back regional economies in trouble
Australian governments don’t work with each other and it’s causing trouble
Australian millennials’ incomes have grown more than baby boomers and millennials in other countries
Australian millennials’ incomes have grown more than in other countries
More Business
Black men arrested at Starbucks: ‘We were there for only 2 minutes’
Queen Elizabeth’s ‘sincere wish’ at CHOGM: Prince Charles as Head of Commonwealth
Fair Work clears Canberra businessowner over firing of anti-gay marriage contractor
Southwest 1380: Woman partially sucked out of plane named as Jennifer Riordan
‘Smallville’ star Allison Mack charged with sex trafficking
‘Smallville’ star Allison Mack charged with sex trafficking
South Africa says Australia is tarnishing its reputation
South Africa says Australia is tarnishing its reputation
More News
Warriors vs Spurs Game 2 live stream: Watch NBA online
NBA Playoffs 2018: Cavs lose game 1, Celtics win OT
2018 NBA Playoffs schedule, bracket, matchups
2018 Commonwealth Games: Kathryn Mitchell captures javelin gold medal
Andrew Bogut NBL news: Snubs Melbourne United for Sydney Kings
Andrew Bogut snubs Melbourne United for Sydney Kings
DraftKings to launch daily fantasy sports in Australia
DraftKings to launch daily fantasy sports in Australia
More Sports
'Chrono Trigger' PC port patch to add original graphics after fan furor
'Fortnite Battle Royale' ditches invites, now available for iOS
New PS4 games for April 2018: 'God of War' and more
Cutting calorie consumption by 15 percent for two years slows down ageing
New Steam games for March week 4: 'Ash of Gods' and more
New Steam games for March week 4: 'Ash of Gods' and more
Pasta can help in weight loss, research suggests
Pasta can help in weight loss, research suggests
More Life
Benedict Cumberbatch thinks Martin Freeman’s ‘Sherlock’ comment about fans is ‘pretty pathetic’
‘Star Wars: Episode 9': Extensive training for Kelly Marie Tran
‘Game of Thrones’ season 8: Heading back to Pyke
‘Bull’ season 2 on brief hiatus
'Outlander' season 4: David Berry on Lord John and Jamie
‘Outlander’ season 4: Lord John story more than unrequited love
'Avengers: Infinity War': Ant-Man will return
‘Avengers: Infinity War’: Paul Rudd reprising his role
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car