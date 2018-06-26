| Make IBT your homepage

US cop fired after threatening to jail daughter’s boyfriend on phoney charges

By @chelean on
A state trooper stands next to her car as the Ohio State Highway Patrol
A state trooper stands next to her car as the Ohio State Highway Patrol begins the task of shutting down a 20-mile stretch of the southern part of Interstate 270, from the intersection of I-70 East to I-70 West, December 6, 2003. Reuters/Ronnie Bianco

An American police officer has been fired for detaining his daughter’s boyfriend without cause and threatening to jail him on bogus charges. Following an internal investigation, Ohio patrolman John Kovach Jr was relieved from service when he threatened jail time for 18-year-old Makai Coleman and warned a mother not to call the emergency service in the US.

The 10-minute footage, obtained by the Chronicle Telegram (see video below), was filmed on April 16 in Lorain in Ohio. It shows Kovach pulling over Coleman, telling to get out. “You’re going to jail,” Kovach can be heard saying.

“Go have a seat in my car. We’ll make s--- up as we go,” the 26-year veteran tells Coleman when he asks for an explanation.

Lorain police said Kovach was looking for his daughter. He had traced her computer to a friend’s home in the neighbourhood and he threatened to give the friend a ticket for not wearing a seatbelt. The friend was a passenger in Coleman’s car.

The friend’s mother, Gloria Morales, is seen in the video approaching the seen. Kovach then argues with her, demanding to know if his daughter is in her nearby house.

“If I check in and you’re lying to me, you’re going to jail,” Kovach says in the video. Morales says she’s going to call 911, the emergency hotline for the US, but Kovach threatens her for allegedly planning to make a non-emergency call.

According to investigators, Kovach did not realise at first that his daughter was a passenger in the backseat of Coleman’s vehicle. When he finally saw her, he let everyone else go and ordered her out of the car, pushing her into the backseat of his patrol car. His 18-year-old daughter argued about him using his position as police to intimidate her and her boyfriend.

Morales reported the incident to police. Investigators said Kovach objected to his daughter’s relationship with Coleman because he didn’t think her boyfriend was a good person.

Apart from abusing his power when he detained Coleman and threatened Morales, Kovach also did not respond to dispatchers trying to send him to a road rage incident. The investigation also concluded that he lied to his supervisors about what happened.

He was fired on May 11. He will contest his case through the arbitration process. His hearing is scheduled for September, Morning Journal reports.

Related
Join the Discussion
Australian governments don’t work with each other and it’s causing trouble
Australian millennials’ incomes have grown more than in other countries
The world needs to build more than two billion new homes over the next 80 years
The world economy can benefit from a vindicated Trump
Strong Economic Data Cause Declines In Gold - Will This Last?
Strong Economic Data Cause Declines In Gold - Will This Last?
Organic agriculture is going mainstream, but not the way you think it is
Organic agriculture is going mainstream, but not the way you think it is
More Business
NZ PM Jacinda Ardern, Gayford explain baby’s name, Neve Te Aroha
Saudi Arabia to lift ban on women driving
Algeria shuts down Internet access to prevent students from cheating on exams
Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu’s wife, Sara, charged with fraud
‘Permit Patty’ only ‘pretended’ to call cops on 8-year-old girl selling water
‘Permit Patty’ only ‘pretended’ to call cops on 8-year-old girl selling water
French citizen detained for 2 weeks after accidentally crossing Canada-US border
French citizen detained for 2 weeks after accidentally crossing Canada-US border
More News
FIFA World Cup 2018: Meet the teams
Paul George, LeBron James will sign with Lakers, says Shaq
Andrew Bogut snubs Melbourne United for Sydney Kings
DraftKings to launch daily fantasy sports in Australia
How to choose a World Cup team when the US isn't contending
How to choose a World Cup team when the US isn't contending
Old faces are still a force to be reckoned with in tennis
Old faces are still a force to be reckoned with in tennis
More Sports
Melting Arctic sends a message: Climate change is here in a big way
Driverless cars are already here but the roads aren't ready for them
New Steam games for March week 4: 'Ash of Gods' and more
Pasta can help in weight loss, research suggests
‘Delete Facebook account’ searches rise 95% in Australia [Infographic]
‘Delete Facebook account’ searches rise 95% in Australia [Infographic]
Why you should talk to your children about Cambridge Analytica
Why you should talk to your children about Cambridge Analytica
More Life
Al Pacino says Gal Gadot has ‘got it’
Chandler Riggs happy Andrew Lincoln has more family time
‘The 100’ season 5: Possible death teased in preview
James Wan teases ‘Aquaman’ scene of Jason Momoa
'The Equaliser 2': Denzel Washington seeks revenge in explosive trailer
‘The Equaliser 2’: New action packed trailer released
'Spider-Man 2' title is 'Far from Home'
Tom Holland reveals title of ‘Spider-Man’ sequel
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car