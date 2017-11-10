US Black Friday deals: Walmart, Best Buy, Target, Macy's post price drops

The logo of Down Jones Industrial Average stock market index listed company Walmart is shown on one of its stores in Encinitas, California April 13, 2016.

Some retailers in the United States are announcing Black Friday deals and are already giving shoppers major price drops. Walmart, Best Buy, Target and Macy's have announced many items on sale ahead of the Black Friday on November 24.

Black Friday 2017 is an opportunity for consumers looking to pay the lowest price on different items from 4KTVs, to laptops, to Xbox One X, PS4 and Nintendo Switch. On Thursday, Walmart announced that it plans to offer “hundreds of Black Friday deals” on Black Friday and Thanksgiving.

Walmart’s Black Friday deals extend across all of its departments. There are many good deals to be had at Walmart from deals on televisions to great savings on the PlayStation 4.

Walmart’s Black Friday deals on tech

Walmart is reportedly selling a 65-inch Ultra HD Samsung television for US$998 (AU$1301). That means a US$300 (AU$391) savings on its regular retail price. Element 39-inch Smart TV and LG’s 49-inch Ultra HD television are on “special buy.”

Video games can also be bought for a discounted price. Nintendo’s “The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild” will be available for US$49 (AU$63).

Over the years, stores practice the habit of "leaking" their Black Friday deals and flyers. Some retailers are posting the information directly to their websites. A full list of Walmart’s Black Friday deals can be viewed here.

Best Buy Black Friday Deals

Some of the deals from Best Buy are "doorbusters” which will be very limited in quantity. Best Buy is expected to announce additional deals for November 25 at a later date.

Smarter Coffee machine and iKettle, which use an app and can be instructed to brew at pre-set times and turn on kitchen lights, are tipped to be on sale. Smarter Coffee is expected to be at a US$199.99 (AU$260.88) price tag.

Other deals are a Sharp 50-inch LED Smart 4K Ultra HD TV for US$179.99 (AU$234.79) and Samsung 11.6-inch 2 GB Chromebook for US$99 (AU$129).The 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray movies and Fitbit Charge 2 are also expected to be on sale. The full 50-page Black Friday listing can be viewed at BestBuy.com.

Target and Macy’s Black Friday deals

Target has also announced its Black Friday deals, which will be valid from November 23 to 25. The announcement was made early on its website, including 40 percent off multipack action figures. A sneak peak of Macy’s Black Friday sales is available on its website.