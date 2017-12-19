US Amtrak train derails, leaves 3 people dead

By on
train
Emergency personnel examine the scene after an Amtrak passenger train struck a backhoe, killing two people, in Chester, Pennsylvania, April 3, 2016. Reuters/Dominick Reuter

Three people were killed following a US Amtrak train derailment which occurred 64km south of Seattle in Washington State. Authorities are currently looking into the crash and they are yet to determine its cause.

A large object on the railway possibly caused the accident. The object was found close to where a train plunged off a bridge. The accident could have resulted from a stray piece of machinery on the tracks, reports The New York Post.

Track maintenance issue is reportedly not a concern. It was not clear how fast the train was moving, but it was supposed to dramatically slow before it enters the curve where the crash took place. Photos show 12 rail cars and one of the engines jumped the tracks.

The National Transportation Safety Board said it was too soon to determine if high speed played a role in the crash. Officials said an engineering device intended to stop the train before accidents occurred was not activated.

Initial reports have stated that the accident took six lives. Authorities eventually revised it to three after emergency workers searched through the carriages.

Steilacoom Public Safety Department’s Detective Chris Bailey said the conductor of the train and its engineer survived the crash, but both were disorientated. Bailey was among the first responders on the scene.

Ed Troyer, the spokesman for Pierce County Sheriff, told reporters there were motorists that had been injured. But there were no other casualties aside from those on the train. In response to the accident, Gov Jay Inslee has declared a state of emergency.

Amtrak said 77 commuters and seven crew members were aboard the vehicle when it derailed around 64 km south of Seattle outside of Dupont. According to CHI Franciscan Health, 77 people were sent to hospitals in Thurston and Pierce counties.

Some patients were taken to hospitals like St Joseph Medical Center in Tacoma, St Anthony Hospital in Gig Harbor, Tacoma General Hospital and St Clare Hospital in Lakewood. Four of those injured were reportedly “level red” patients.

One of the passengers, Chris Karnes, said they seemed to be moving normally during the inaugural trip until he felt the jolt. “It was a split second between that and being launched into the seats in front of us,” The Seattle Times reported him as saying.

The train totally blocked the southbound lanes of Interstate 5. Alternate routes in the region were being crowded.

Related
Join the Discussion
Australia's king of retail malls, Frank Lowy, sells Westfield shopping centres
Australia's mining industry is looking positive for 2018: analyst
Fare increase in Melbourne: UberX drivers to charge $1.15 per kilometre
Amazon launches in Australia and here are the best deals so far
NAB customers to receive compensation for being overcharged interest on home loans
NAB customers to receive compensation for being overcharged interest on home loans
Campaign to help stop customer abuse towards Australian workers this Christmas
Campaign to help stop customer abuse towards Australian workers this Christmas
More Business
'Russia will go only forward': Putin declares run for re-election in 2018
Palestinians condemn Trump's recognition of Jerusalem; Israeli government calls it ‘beautiful gift’
Australians think life is better now than 50 years ago
MI5, police foiled alleged plot to attack and kill Theresa May: report
Australian marriage equality: Parliament legalises same-sex marriage
Australian marriage equality: Parliament legalises same-sex marriage
'My lawful wedded spouse' suggested to become new title at Australian weddings
'My lawful wedded spouse' suggested to become new title at Australian weddings
More News
2017 Ashes: Australia clinch 3-0 series victory at Perth
Los Angeles Lakers vs Golden State Warriors live stream: Watch NBA online
2017 Ashes: Australia on the verge of series victory
Teenager Alex De Minaur secures Australian Open berth
Australian golfer Mark Hensby suspended for doping violation
Australian golfer Mark Hensby suspended for doping violation
Lakers nearly drafted Tracy McGrady in 1997
Lakers nearly drafted Tracy McGrady in 1997
More Sports
Square Enix CEO clarifies ‘Deux Ex’ hiatus, promises ‘amazing’ game with Marvel
Steam sale: Save up to US$215 with Fanatical’s Nemesis Bundle 4
Cards Against Humanity buys land to stop Trump from building wall
Steam sale: Fanatical Max Damage Bundle promises 8 'chaotic' games for US$3.49
Amid PUBG fame, developer Bluehole readies release of MMORPG 'Ascent: Infinite Realm'
Amid PUBG fame, developer Bluehole readies release of MMORPG 'Ascent: Infinite Realm'
Steam sale: Save US$443 with the exhilarating Humble Codemasters Racing Bundle
Steam sale: Save US$443 with the exhilarating Humble Codemasters Racing Bundle
More Life
‘Game of Thrones’ season 8 ‘bigger than it’s ever been’
‘Outlander’ season 3: Sketches and production design of the finale
'Coronation Street' Dec. 18 spoilers
‘Outlander’ season 4: Musical score for the New World
'The Bold and the Beautiful' spoilers for Dec. 18-22: Katie surprises Wyatt
'The Bold and the Beautiful' spoilers for Dec. 18-22 [VIDEOS]
'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom': Trailer breakdown by the director
‘Jurassic World: The Fallen Kingdom’: Nothing from second half yet
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car