Urus: Lamborghini unveils its first ever SUV

Lamborghini
Lamborghini’s very first sport-utility vehicle (SUV), which it claims as the world’s fastest SUV, is here and it is called Urus. It is expected to land in Australia in the second half of 2018.

The Volkswagen-owned luxury sports car brand unveiled its new model at its headquarters in Sant'Agata, Italy, on Monday. Lamborghini Urus promises luxury, performance, comfort and versatility all rolled into one.

Its official site states the model offers best-in-class driving dynamics. It is suitable for daily driving in a range of environments.

“Without Urus, we would have been forced to be more active on hybrid technology across our super sport models,” CEO Stefano Domenicali said, adding it has allowed the company to invest in the “new direction” it needs to take later across its full range. Domenicali added that the new model is a true Lamborghini as far as design, performance, driving dynamics and emotion are concerned.

The Urus is powered by a 4.0-litre twin turbo V8. It puts out 485kW and can sprint to 100km/h in 3.6 seconds on its way to 305km/h.

Not only it is the fastest, but also the most powerful SUV. Chief engineer Maurizio Reggiani said it is the only SUV that can exceed 300km/h, adding the Urus is quicker than the maker’s Gallardo supercar.

According to analysts, the move into SUVs was a natural fit for most brands. Domenicali teased that the next step for the car maker would be hybridisation. The Urus marks Lamborghini’s entry into one of the most promising vehicle markets.

IHS Markit data showed that global crossover and SUV sales have soared to 26.47 million units last year. It can be compared to 7.93 million from only a decade earlier. It was predicted that sales will grow to 34.34 million units by 2020.

The supercar maker believes that its new model is key to having its annual sales volumes grow double. It was at 3,457 last year.

IHS Markit’s Ian Fletcher forecasts Urus’ annual sales to hit about 2,900 units in 2019 and 2020, making up approximately half of Lamborghini’s total sales. Also part of the brand’s line-up is the Huracan and Aventador sports cars.

And as Lamborghini intends to double global sales its new SUV, it reportedly plans to expand its dealer network to over 160 from 130 by 2019, ABC News reports. The car maker does not only compete with its traditional rivals, but now looks in a segment represented by all the manufacturers.

