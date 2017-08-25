Updates: solar thermal project in Port Augusta, shipbuilding yard in Osborne

The Turnbull government has written to SolarReserve Australia Pty Ltd in relation to its proposed 150MW concentrated solar thermal power plant in South Australia. The design for the new surface shipbuilding yard in Osborne, South Australia was also unveiled this week.

In the 2017/18 Budget, the federal government committed to spend $110 million for the delivery of a solar thermal plant at Port Augusta. The government is reportedly asking the SolarReserve to give all the details of the project. It will also ask the Australian Renewable Energy Agency (ARENA) to work with the Clean Energy Finance Corporation (CEFC), along with the Infrastructure and Project Financing Agency (IPFA), to provide advice on the project, according to a media release.

Reliable and affordable energy

ARENA and the CEFC both possess a solid track record in backing up the commercialisation of rising technologies. The agencies are expected to utilise those expertise to take Australia’s solar thermal to the next level.

The IPFA advises the federal government about financing and funding solutions for nationally significant infrastructure across all sectors. The latest investment by the Turnbull government in low emission technologies seeks to deliver reliable and affordable energy.

Recently, SolarReserve has been awarded a power supply contract by the SA government, which comprises the construction of the new power plant, an announcement that was welcomed by the federal government. Solar thermal plants operate in the same way as traditional fossil fuel power plants with steam spinning a conventional turbine. It means that along with built-in storage, they can provide network stability and reliability.

Osborne’s shipyards

The government unveiled the design for a $535 million project, an insight into the future of Osborne’s shipyards. It has also finalised the purchase of the initial tranche of state-owned land and facilities and obtained state planning consent for construction of the new shipbuilding infrastructure according to a media release published at financeminister.gov.au.

The infrastructure upgrades are seen as key to delivering a continuous naval shipbuilding program, which are expected to support thousands of jobs in Australia. Moreover, the appointment of the Chair and board members of the newly formed Australian Naval Infrastructure Pty Ltd (ANI) was announced.

The appointment of ANI board members suggests that the ANI is open for business and welcomes more flexible approaches to infrastructure. ANI is currently undertaking a commercial process to choose a shipyard builder. A decision is expected to be announced in the months ahead.

