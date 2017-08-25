Updates: solar thermal project in Port Augusta, shipbuilding yard in Osborne

By on
Solar Panels
Solar system installer Thomas Bywater adjusts new solar panels on the roof of a house in Sydney August 19, 2009. Reuters/Tim Wimborne

The Turnbull government has written to SolarReserve Australia Pty Ltd in relation to its proposed 150MW concentrated solar thermal power plant in South Australia. The design for the new surface shipbuilding yard in Osborne, South Australia was also unveiled this week.

In the 2017/18 Budget, the federal government committed to spend $110 million for the delivery of a solar thermal plant at Port Augusta. The government is reportedly asking the SolarReserve to give all the details of the project. It will also ask the Australian Renewable Energy Agency (ARENA) to work with the Clean Energy Finance Corporation (CEFC), along with the Infrastructure and Project Financing Agency (IPFA), to provide advice on the project, according to a media release.

Reliable and affordable energy

ARENA and the CEFC both possess a solid track record in backing up the commercialisation of rising technologies.  The agencies are expected to utilise those expertise to take Australia’s solar thermal to the next level.

The IPFA advises the federal government about financing and funding solutions for nationally significant infrastructure across all sectors. The latest investment by the Turnbull government in low emission technologies seeks to deliver reliable and affordable energy.

Recently, SolarReserve has been awarded a power supply contract by the SA government, which comprises the construction of the new power plant, an announcement that was welcomed by the federal government. Solar thermal plants operate in the same way as traditional fossil fuel power plants with steam spinning a conventional turbine. It means that along with built-in storage, they can provide network stability and reliability.

Osborne’s shipyards

The government unveiled the design for a $535 million project, an insight into the future of Osborne’s shipyards. It has also finalised the purchase of the initial tranche of state-owned land and facilities and obtained state planning consent for construction of the new shipbuilding infrastructure according to a media release published at financeminister.gov.au.

The infrastructure upgrades are seen as key to delivering a continuous naval shipbuilding program, which are expected to support thousands of jobs in Australia. Moreover, the appointment of the Chair and board members of the newly formed Australian Naval Infrastructure Pty Ltd (ANI) was announced.

The appointment of ANI board members suggests that the ANI is open for business and welcomes more flexible approaches to infrastructure. ANI is currently undertaking a commercial process to choose a shipyard builder. A decision is expected to be announced in the months ahead.

TRT World/YouTube

Join the Discussion
SA business owners expect unemployment rate to rise: survey
A look into an average Australian's pay packet
Australian fintech sector launches first dedicated employment platform
Employment growth in Australia is stronger in 2017 amid AI 'threats'
Australia: 10 highest paid ASX100 CEOs on a realised pay basis
Australia: 10 highest paid ASX100 CEOs on a realised pay basis
ATO requires top 1000 companies to report 'contestable' issues
ATO requires top 1000 companies to report 'contestable' issues
More Business
Danish Crown Prince Frederik turned away from Brisbane bar
How suspected terrorist escaped after Barcelona attack
Aussie teens want 'glamorous' jobs like footballers, actors and YouTubers: report
Body cavity search: woman is suing police for '11-minute rape'
Idaho Republican suggests it’s ‘plausible’ Obama was behind Charlottesville protest
Idaho Republican suggests it’s ‘plausible’ Obama was behind Charlottesville protest
Couple allegedly engaged in sex acts on Vegas flight released without charges
Couple allegedly engaged in sex acts on Vegas flight released without charges
More News
Kyrie Irving Trade: Celtics send Isaiah Thomas, Jae Crowder to Cleveland
Warriors coach Steve Kerr expects to be fully healthy next season
Lakers deny Paul George tampering charges, NBA begins investigation
Ben Simmons, Lonzo Ball co-favourites to win Rookie of the Year
Laver Cup: Nick Kyrgios snubbed from John McEnroe’s team
Laver Cup: Nick Kyrgios snubbed from John McEnroe’s team
Kyrie Irving Trade: Celtics refused to include Jayson Tatum
Kyrie Irving Trade: Celtics refused to include Jayson Tatum
More Sports
Gigabyte X399 Aorus Gaming 7 motherboard: Specs, price and launch details
Asus ROG Strix RX Vega 64 graphics card set for September release
National survey reveals Aussies’ attitude towards family life
How Australian universities address sexual assault on campus
Samsung launches SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs, features and details announced
New Samsung SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs and features
LG V30 specs, features and release details
LG V30 specs, features and release details
More Life
‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ script being written
'Ray Donovan' season 5 'Sold' spoilers [VIDEOS]
New Video shows Thrawn’s introduction in ‘Star Wars Rebels’
New video showing ‘Outlander’ season 3 sets and scenes
'Teen Wolf' season 6B episode 16 'Triggers' spoilers [VIDEO]
'Teen Wolf' season 6B 'Triggers' spoilers
'Holby City' series 19 episode 47 spoilers: Guy tests Zosia
'Holby City' series 19 episode 47 spoilers [VIDEOS]
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car