Update: Las Vegas shooting: 20 dead, dozens injured, gunman ‘down’

By @chelean on
  • Las Vegas shooting
    People react at gunshots heard at music festival in Las Vegas, U.S., October 1, 2017 in this picture obtained from social media. @RTBLECK via Reuters
  • las vegas shooting
    Las Vegas Metro Police officers gather near the intersection of Tropicana Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard South after a mass shooting at a music festival on the Las Vegas Strip in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S. early October 2, 2017. Reuters/Las Vegas Sun/Steve Marcus
Update 8:40 p.m. AEDT Oct. 2, 2017: At least 20 people have been killed from the shooting attack.

At least two people are dead after a gunman went on a shooting rampage on the Las Vegas Strip at Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino on Sunday night in the US. One suspect is reportedly dead, although it is believed that the gunman had companions.

The attack started during the last performances of the third day of the Route 91 Harvest Festival, near the hotel. Country singer Jason Aldean was performing when concert-goers said they saw muzzle flashes from the upper floors of the hotel across Las Vegas Boulevard from the country music festival. They also heard sounds of what they believed were from an automatic gun fire.

The shooter appeared to have had been firing down from the upper-level rooms of Mandalay Bay. Multiple people were shot as the concert-goers scrambled to run for the exits. Some took shelter underneath their seats, while others huddled in the basement of nearby casinos.

Las Vegas police have confirmed that a suspect is “down,” adding that they do not believe there were any more shootings. They declined to name the gunman. Police are asking people to avoid the area as they are conducting active investigation.

The FBI SWAT and SWAT units from Henderson, North Las Vegas and Las Vegas were called to the scene, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports. Victims have been sent to University Medical Center and Sunrise Hospital Medical Center. Two people are reported to have been killed, while 24 were injured. University Medical Center spokeswoman Danita Cohen said 14 of those taken to the hospital were “critically wounded.”

Aldean, meanwhile, have posted on Instagram his thoughts on the incident. “Tonight has been beyond horrific,” he wrote. “I still don’t know what to say but wanted to let everyone know that Me and my Crew are safe. My Thoughts and prayers go out to everyone involved tonight. It hurts my heart that this would happen to anyone who was just coming out to enjoy what should have been a fun night. #heartbroken #stopthehate”

 

 

McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
