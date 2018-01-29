Upcoming video games for February 2018: 'Kingdom Come Deliverance' and more

With February fast approaching, gamers are probably scrambling to finish their backlogs in time for new releases. January wasn’t as huge in terms of new games, but next month is shaping up to be huge. Below are a few video games that will be released in February 2018.

'We Were Here Too' (PC) – February 2

You’ve probably never heard of “We Were Here,” a small free-to-play indie title that released around the same time last year. Its sequel, “We Were Here Too,” continues the initial premise. You must traverse a mysterious location with the help of a companion by conversing through your microphones. Speaking clearly and giving concise instructions are terribly important. You may help each other escape. You may even just give up and leave one to die. Either way, voice chat plays an integral role in completing this game.

'Shadow of the Colossus' (PS4) - February 6

Not too many people have played the original version when it first released in 2006 for the PlayStation 2. Finally, however, the remake of “Shadow of the Colossus” shall reintroduce itself to new-generation gamers curious to know what it feels like to climb the back of a giant monster and slay it without mercy. Improved graphics and audio make this game a worthy re-creation of a classic. Now if only there’s one for “Ico” as well.

'Kingdom Come: Deliverance' (PS4, Xbox One, PC) - February 13

Perhaps continuously referring to “Kingdom Come: Deliverance” as a “realistic Skyrim” would prove unfair in the long run. The small number of clips seem to exhibit a vast and mega-ambitious game, one set in Bohemia in the year 1403. With little news regarding the game’s quality, one can only wait until it releases. Here’s hoping it turns out to be awesome.