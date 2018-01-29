Upcoming video games for February 2018: 'Kingdom Come Deliverance' and more

By on
1n7bnwy0ek_screenshot_12_marshland_fight
'Kingdom Come: Deliverance.' Warhorse Studios Press

With February fast approaching, gamers are probably scrambling to finish their backlogs in time for new releases. January wasn’t as huge in terms of new games, but next month is shaping up to be huge. Below are a few video games that will be released in February 2018.

'We Were Here Too' (PC) – February 2

You’ve probably never heard of “We Were Here,” a small free-to-play indie title that released around the same time last year. Its sequel, “We Were Here Too,” continues the initial premise. You must traverse a mysterious location with the help of a companion by conversing through your microphones. Speaking clearly and giving concise instructions are terribly important. You may help each other escape. You may even just give up and leave one to die. Either way, voice chat plays an integral role in completing this game.

'Shadow of the Colossus' (PS4) - February 6

Not too many people have played the original version when it first released in 2006 for the PlayStation 2. Finally, however, the remake of “Shadow of the Colossus” shall reintroduce itself to new-generation gamers curious to know what it feels like to climb the back of a giant monster and slay it without mercy. Improved graphics and audio make this game a worthy re-creation of a classic. Now if only there’s one for “Ico” as well.

'Kingdom Come: Deliverance' (PS4, Xbox One, PC) - February 13

Perhaps continuously referring to “Kingdom Come: Deliverance” as a “realistic Skyrim” would prove unfair in the long run. The small number of clips seem to exhibit a vast and mega-ambitious game, one set in Bohemia in the year 1403. With little news regarding the game’s quality, one can only wait until it releases. Here’s hoping it turns out to be awesome.

Join the Discussion
Australian banks advise employees to work from home on January 29
Woolworths names Steve Donohue as new Managing Director of Endeavour Drinks
JB Hi-Fi shares spike to highest point despite Amazon Australia's launch
Australian startup Canva achieves 'unicorn' status
Australia attracts more high net worth individuals than any other country: analysis
Australia attracts more high net worth individuals than any other country: analysis
JB Hi-Fi secures spot in world's 250 largest retailers, joins Wesfarmers and Woolworths
JB Hi-Fi secures spot in world's 250 largest retailers, joins Wesfarmers and Woolworths
More Business
NSW Sushi store operator, accountant fined $200K for exploiting young foreign workers
Queensland mother allegedly poisons two disabled children
Australia hailed world’s safest country for a woman
Germany's killer nurse accused of murdering another 97 patients with lethal injections
'Fake news' is Word of the Year 2017 by Collins English Dictionary
'Fake news' is Word of the Year 2017 by Collins English Dictionary
Former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar given 175 years for sexual abuse
Former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar given 175 years for sexual abuse
More News
Jabari Parker injury update: Bucks forward nearing season debut
Roger Federer vs Marin Cilic live stream: Watch Australian Open final online
WWE Royal Rumble 2018 live stream: How to watch, match card
Liverpool crash out of FA Cup after 3-2 loss to West Brom
Roger Federer captures 20th Grand Slam title, wins 2018 Australian Open
Roger Federer captures 20th Grand Slam title, wins 2018 Australian Open
Los Angeles Lakers vs Toronto Raptors live stream: Watch NBA online
Los Angeles Lakers vs Toronto Raptors live stream: Watch NBA online
More Sports
Steam sale: Humble Paradox Bundle 2018 contains US$239 worth of games
'God of War' gets release date and a new story trailer
Google's two-factor authentication only enabled by less than 10% of users
Steam sale: Fanatical’s Nemesis Bundle 5 tests your survival and fighting skills
Part of Australia was attached to North America years ago, research suggests
Part of Australia was attached to North America years ago, research suggests
PC dominates, Switch rises, in-game loot boxes to continue – GDC 2018 survey
PC dominates, Switch rises, in-game loot boxes to continue – GDC 2018 survey
More Life
‘Outlander’ season 4: Sam Heughan spotted in Glasgow
‘Star Wars: Episode 9’: Lupita Nyong’o on her role
'The Bold and the Beautiful' Jan. 29 to Feb. 2 spoilers [VIDEO]
'Coronation Street' spoilers Jan. 29 to Feb. 2 spoilers
'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom': Next trailer during Super Bowl
‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’ TV spots releasing in February
'Game of Thrones' season 8 to premiere in April next year
‘Game of Thrones’ season 8: Maisie Williams reveals release date
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car