'Untitled Goose Game' lets players control deranged goose, torment poor farmer

The trailer for a peculiar game currently titled “Untitled Goose Game” has been making the rounds in the gaming circuit. Solid Snake and Sam Fisher may be the kings of stealth, but it appears they now have tough competition in the form of a goose.

The objective seems simple: troll the hardworking farmer while stealing items from his farm. All this while playing as a goose, one with a terrible attitude.

The Untitled Goose Game comes from House House, an independent video game company based in Melbourne. Describing the upcoming title, the developer wrote, “It's a lovely weekday morning in the village and you are a horrible goose.”

An accurate description, based on the short yet amusing trailer. The goose can be seen distracting the farmer through numerous ways such as stealing a radio. What’s funnier is that the goose appears to have a list of to-do things, all of which are ways to make the poor farmer’s life a living hell.

The game is still in the pre-alpha stage, but fans of the genre (if there’s even a definite genre this game falls into) can already notice elements of stealth and strategy. It appears there's more than one way to achieve a goal. Players, for example, can either distract the farmer or simply sneak up behind him when he’s not looking. Of course, one can’t help but wonder if there’s more this than the setting or premise. Gamers simply need to wait for further announcement.

House House recently tweeted about early reactions toward the game. "The past 24 hours have been overwhelming and amazing! Sincere thanks to you all for your love, support and unsolicited title suggestions."

The developer's first game “Push Me Pull You” is currently available on PlayStation 4 and PC. The Untitled Goose Game does not have an official release date yet, but according to the developer’s tweet, it is coming in 2018.

Watch the pre-alpha gameplay trailer of the Untitled Goose Game: