University graduates are struggling to get a job in SA: statistics

Getting a job is not easy for young university graduates in South Australia. This is according to statistics released this month.

New figures from an Australia-wide employment site show that at least 46 university graduates are competing for every job advertised in South Australia. The analysis by Adzuna, a search engine that aims to list every job ad across the country, found that the number of advertised vacancies here has rose 13.56 percent in the year to September 2017, with 138,582 job vacancies currently being posted on Adzuna.

This means more jobs for more people. Last month saw competition for jobs drop to 5.22 jobseekers per vacancy, the lowest point since the year started.

However, Adzuna Australia chief executive officer Raife Watson revealed that the number of students finishing their studies exceeds graduate specific roles by 20 to 1 nationwide. He told podcast Lifestyle Overnight that what they are showing is that there are a lot of jobs available, but the problem is that there is not a lot of jobs for graduates.

Graduate jobs in Australia

Last month, there were 5783 graduate jobs available across the country, and this has rose 12 percent since 2015. Despite the improvement, many are still struggling to get a job.

Watson said universities were partly responsible for continuing to churn out graduates in areas where jobs were more difficult to get. He added universities have become profit making machines, and a lot of them are offering huge amounts of student courses that there are no jobs for.

“You come out of uni with a $40,000 debt and no hope of finding a job in your chosen profession,” Watson said. He told Fairfax new graduates usually had to take up jobs that are not related to their academic qualifications, citing law graduates going into sales or call centres.

Watson encouraged graduates to consider the healthcare industry because 50 percent of all graduate positions were now in the said industry. “We need to remember that the healthcare sector does not solely employ graduates with healthcare-related degrees. I have seen numerous job vacancies in HR, accounting and finance, and legal, all in the healthcare sector,” he said, according to news.com.au.

Furthermore, Watson said new graduates are not the only one who are struggling to find jobs. He encouraged older workers to remove references to their age from their resume because “there’s a bias in hiring managers.”

Financial Times/YouTube