University graduates are struggling to get a job in SA: statistics

By on
jobs
A man reads job adverts in a newspaper at a cafe in Sydney, Australia, May 9, 2016. Reuters/David Gray

Getting a job is not easy for young university graduates in South Australia. This is according to statistics released this month.

New figures from an Australia-wide employment site show that at least 46 university graduates are competing for every job advertised in South Australia. The analysis by Adzuna, a search engine that aims to list every job ad across the country, found that the number of advertised vacancies here has rose 13.56 percent in the year to September 2017, with 138,582 job vacancies currently being posted on Adzuna.

This means more jobs for more people. Last month saw competition for jobs drop to 5.22 jobseekers per vacancy, the lowest point since the year started.

However, Adzuna Australia chief executive officer Raife Watson revealed that the number of students finishing their studies exceeds graduate specific roles by 20 to 1 nationwide. He told podcast Lifestyle Overnight that what they are showing is that there are a lot of jobs available, but the problem is that there is not a lot of jobs for graduates.

Graduate jobs in Australia

Last month, there were 5783 graduate jobs available across the country, and this has rose 12 percent since 2015. Despite the improvement, many are still struggling to get a job.

Watson said universities were partly responsible for continuing to churn out graduates in areas where jobs were more difficult to get. He added universities have become profit making machines, and a lot of them are offering huge amounts of student courses that there are no jobs for.

“You come out of uni with a $40,000 debt and no hope of finding a job in your chosen profession,” Watson said. He told Fairfax new graduates usually had to take up jobs that are not related to their academic qualifications, citing law graduates going into sales or call centres.

Watson encouraged graduates to consider the healthcare industry because 50 percent of all graduate positions were now in the said industry. “We need to remember that the healthcare sector does not solely employ graduates with healthcare-related degrees. I have seen numerous job vacancies in HR, accounting and finance, and legal, all in the healthcare sector,” he said, according to news.com.au.

Furthermore, Watson said new graduates are not the only one who are struggling to find jobs. He encouraged older workers to remove references to their age from their resume because “there’s a bias in hiring managers.”

Financial Times/YouTube

Related
Join the Discussion
Energy price shocks are the main concern of Australian businesses: report
McDonald's is bringing back Szechuan sauce in select locations across the US
Australia’s new food labelling helps consumers support local farmers and businesses
Hugh Hefner net worth: Playboy founder turned his US$600 into US$110M empire
Avoid Christmas shopping crowds: Australia’s biggest online stores offer free shipping
Avoid Christmas shopping crowds: Australia’s biggest online stores offer free shipping
Samsung to earn around US$110 from each iPhone X
Samsung to earn around US$110 from each iPhone X
More Business
Victoria Police under fire for force used on 12-year-old boy’s arrest [VIDEO]
Trump talks about coming up with the word 'fake'
Anthem kneeling: Mike Pence explains leaving NFL game, receives praise from Trump
Trump administration's immigration policy wish list could derail deal to protect 'dreamers'
Australian Joshua James Baker held in Bali for allegedly carrying marijuana, antidepressant
Australian Joshua James Baker held in Bali for allegedly carrying marijuana, antidepressant
Donald Trump wives: Ivana jokes she's 'first lady'; Melania fires back
Donald Trump wives: Ivana jokes she's 'first lady'; Melania fires back
More News
Michael Jordan believes super teams are ruining the NBA
Rafael Nadal extends winning streak to 14, improves to 63-9 in 2017
Andrew Wiggins signs five-year max extension with Timberwolves
Nick Kyrgios accused of match-fixing by former NRL stars
Rafael Nadal vs Grigor Dimitrov live stream: Watch Shanghai Masters online
Rafael Nadal vs Grigor Dimitrov live stream: Watch Shanghai Masters online
Golden State Warriors to find minutes for rookie Jordan Bell
Golden State Warriors to find minutes for rookie Jordan Bell
More Sports
Gigabyte X399 Aorus Gaming 7 motherboard: Specs, price and launch details
Asus ROG Strix RX Vega 64 graphics card set for September release
National survey reveals Aussies’ attitude towards family life
How Australian universities address sexual assault on campus
Samsung launches SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs, features and details announced
New Samsung SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs and features
LG V30 specs, features and release details
LG V30 specs, features and release details
More Life
'Madam Secretary' season 4 episode 2 'Off the Record' spoilers
‘Star Wars Rebels’ season 4: Dave Filoni teases details
Mark Ruffalo live-streams ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ audio from his pocket
‘Vikings’ season 5 teaser: Lagertha takes aim with flaming arrow
'Fear the Walking Dead' season 3 marathon finale: There's a war coming
‘Fear the Walking Dead’ season 3 finale preview
'Outlander' season 3 episode 6 not airing on 15th; season 4 filming
‘Outlander’ season 4: Two new cast members announced
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car