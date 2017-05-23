Undefeated Warriors storm into 2017 NBA Finals

The Golden State Warriors Monday became the first team in history to roll into the NBA Finals with a 12-0 record after they finished a clean-sweep of the San Antonio Spurs in the Western Conference Finals. The previous record was held by the 2001 Los Angeles Lakers, who entered the 2001 Finals with a 11-0 record (since the first round was a best-of-five series).

The Warriors will make their third consecutive finals appearance starting June 1, when the 2017 NBA Finals kicks off with Game 1 at the Oracle Arena. They will await the winner of the Cleveland Cavaliers vs Boston Celtics match-up in the Eastern Conference Finals. If the Cavs prevail, as expected, the Warriors and Cavaliers will square off in the finals for a third consecutive time, another first in NBA history.

On Monday, the Spurs continued to play with point guard Tony Parker and star forward Kawhi Leonard. The Warriors ran off with a 31-19 lead at the end of the first quarter, making it diffuclt for Gregg Popovich's team to stay in the game for the remainder of the evening. Popovich started 39-year-old Manu Ginobili as "a sign of respect" since the veteran sixth man is unlikely to return for another season.

2017 NBA Playoffs: Stephen Curry playing at MVP-level

Stephen Curry led all scorers with 36 points and 6 assists, continuing his amazing 2017 NBA Playoffs run in which he's averaging 27.9 points and 5.5 assists. Kevin Durant had 29 points and 12 rebounds, while Draymond Green added 16 points, 8 rebounds and 8 assists. Klay Thompson had another poor shooting night (3/13 for 10 points) but played lockdown defence on San Antonio's perimeter shooters.

Durant will be making his second visit to the NBA Finals, five years after his Oklahoma City Thunder were humbled by LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and the Miami Heat. "(I am) looking forward to the atmosphere. It's great to be one of the last two teams standing, we'll see how it goes," Durant said before paying homage to Ginobili for an outstanding career, via ESPN. "An amazing competitor, even more fun playing against him. He was phenomenal this series."

The 2017 NBA Playoffs continues Tuesday with Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals. The Boston Celtics will try to level the series at two wins apiece despite losing star point guard Isaiah Thomas to a season-ending hip injury. The Warriors will now get an eight-day break before the 2017 NBA Finals gets underway on June 1.