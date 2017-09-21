Unauthorised ‘Stranger Things’ pop-up bar receives nicest cease-and-desist letter from Netflix

An unauthorised “Stranger Things” pop-up bar in the US has received the nicest cease-and-desist letter from Netflix. The Chicago bar did not have permission from the show to do an inspired theme, but rather than receive a stern letter warning severe legal consequences, The Upside Down instead was praised from the streaming company’s counsel.

Intellectual Property (IP) is a serious business around the world, including the US, with usually unforgiving companies going after individuals and groups with threatening lawsuits and letters. This is not the case this time.

The Upside Down, a pop-up bar inspired by the other world in the sci-fi cable show “Stranger Things,” started its operation at the Logan Square in August, and it has been a hit so far. However, it operates without authorisation or permission from Netflix, which airs the series and has the IP rights for the show.

Another person or business taking advantage of the IP of another would expectedly receive a letter that demands the IP-protected name be taken out from their work or else face legal consequences. The Upside Down received a letter, all right, but nothing like the intimidating ones that are typically handed out.

Instead, the director/senior counsel of the Content and Brand IP of Netflix sent the owners of the pop-up bar a delightfully pleasant and somewhat nerdy letter to praise the owners’ creativity. The letter still has a firm demand to stop operating after its original end date, but it has been worded like it was asking for a request.

“My walkie talkie is busted so I had to write this note instead,” the letter reads. “I heard you launched a ‘Stranger Things’ pop-up bar at your Logan Square location. Look, I don’t want you to think I’m a total wastoid, and I love how much you guys love the show. (Just wait until you see Season 2!) But unless I’m living in the Upside Dowd, I don’t think we did a deal with you for this pop-up. You’re obviously creative types, so I’m sure you can appreciate that it’s important to us to have a say in how our fans encounter the worlds we build.

“We’re not going to go full Dr Brenner on you, but we ask that you please (1) not extend the pop-up beyond its 6-week run ending in September, and (2) reach out to us for permission if you plan to do something like this again. Let me know as soon as possible that you agree to these requests.”

The letter ends with, “We love our fans more than anything, but you should know that the demogorgon is not always as forgiving. So please don’t make us call your mum.”

With a sweet letter like that, it’s hard to get mad at Netflix for putting a stop to a popular bar. The Upside Down has proved to be a popular venue since opening Aug. 18. That is why it wanted to extend its original six-week run, which would end this month.

Manager Jared Saul said there were no hard feelings even though the team wanted to continue the bar’s run. “If Netflix were OK with us running The Upside Down project through the season two premiere and the Halloween weekend, we would most definitely have continued this incredible party a little bit longer!” he said in an email (via DNA Info).

“It’s been so much fun for us and for the fans of ‘Stranger Things’ and has even introduced the show to new fans here in Chicago who weren’t aware of the show before visiting the pop-up!” he continued. The concept bar will be active until Oct. 1.

"Stranger Things" season 2 will premiere on Oct. 27 on Netflix US. The schedule applies to Netflix Australia as well.