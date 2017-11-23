UN finds 'deep-rooted gender stereotypes' in the way North Korea treats women

By on
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (R) stands next to his wife Ri Sol Ju
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (R) stands next to his wife Ri Sol Ju as they attend the 2014 Combat Flight Contest among commanding officers of the Korean People's Air Force in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang May 10, 2014. Reuters/KCNA

A new report has revealed that women in North Korea endure malnutrition, a segregated workforce and rape. Female’s role in the rogue nation’s society is to bring up children.

The way North Korea treats its women was assessed, and a “deep-rooted gender stereotypes” that put females at a distinct disadvantage has been found.  The United Nations Committee on the Elimination of Discrimination released a report, in which it expressed concerns about North Korea’s approach to women.

The law does not provide adequate protection for women from rape and domestic violence, the committee has found. Also, North Korea does not consider marital rape a crime.

Male perpetrators usually went unpunished. Penalties for various forms of rape such as rape of children, repeated rape and rape in the workplace had been lowered, the committee noted.

Its report further states that the committee is concerned about the limited information available about cases of domestic violence. It also mentions about females being forced into prostitution and slavery.

Stereotypes

“The committee remains concerned that [North Korea’s] approach to women’s rights reflects a protectionist attitude which reinforces cultural and social values ascribing a particular role to women as caregivers and subservient to men and do not result in the substantive equality,” the committee’s report reads. It also stressed stereotypes on women’s role in the society.

The discriminatory stereotypes, the committee said, confine females to the “mission” in society and family of upbringing children. Women are responsible for maintaining the family unit, usually at the expense of their physical and emotional health.

The report states that it impacts women through their life stages from their education to economic opportunities. They are said to be shunned from higher education.

As a result, they are forced to deal with limited job prospects.  Deep-rooted gender stereotypes are happening in the classroom as well, with high incidence of sexual harassment in schools.

Malnutrition

High levels of malnutrition among women in North Korea were noted in the report. Twenty eight percent of pregnant and lactating women are considered to be undernourished.

Lack of sex education and contraception is also viewed as a problem. In politics, women were under-represented. It is the same case in human rights committees, universities and courts.

Earlier this week, US President Donald Trump declared that North Korea was a state sponsor of terrorism. The move seeks to boost pressure on the nation to give up its nuclear weapons and ballistic missiles.

Related
Join the Discussion
Australian businesses in the midst of best economic conditions in two decades
New entrants: Global tech invasion in Sydney's CBD tightens office rental market
Peru-Australia free-trade deal: Aussie businesses, farmers and families to be 'big winners'
Telstra's remedies for slow NBN speeds: Refunds, changing plans, leaving contracts
'Let’s Make History!': Internal email hints Amazon’s Thursday test launch in Australia
'Let’s Make History!': Internal email hints Amazon’s Thursday test launch in Australia
Increasing supply ‘unlikely in isolation to create affordable housing’ in Australia: analysis
Increasing supply ‘unlikely in isolation to create affordable housing’ in Australia: analysis
More Business
Government cancels sitting week for Senate to finish debating SSM in Australia
Turnbull reveals tax cut plan for middle-income Australians
Joe Biden vs Trump: Poll finds voters prefer former US vice president
Trump administration gives nearly 60,000 Haitians 18 months to leave
Apple dragged into Belle Gibson’s fake cancer scandal over Apple Watch app
Apple dragged into Belle Gibson’s fake cancer scandal over Apple Watch app
Thanksgiving 2017: Trump uses presidential pardoning power to spare Drumstick and Wishbone
Thanksgiving 2017: Trump uses presidential pardoning power to spare Drumstick and Wishbone
More News
Novak Djokovic plans to skip Brisbane International
Paul Millsap Injury Update: Nuggets star likely out for three months
LaVar Ball to Lakers: 'You don't know how to coach my son'
Zach LaVine injury update: Bulls star on track for December return
Miami Heat snap Boston Celtics' 16-game winning streak
Miami Heat snap Boston Celtics' 16-game winning streak
2017 Ashes live stream: How to watch Australia vs England online
2017 Ashes live stream: How to watch Australia vs England online
More Sports
New Steam indie games for November week 2: 'Turf Wars' and more
Paddles, First Cat of New Zealand and PM Ardern’s cat, dies
Niantic announces 'Harry Potter: Wizards Unite,' complete with spell-casting feature and more
Diving deeper into nautical archaeology
Steam sale: Fanatical Max Damage Bundle promises 8 'chaotic' games for US$3.49
Steam sale: Fanatical Max Damage Bundle promises 8 'chaotic' games for US$3.49
New indie Steam games for November week 1: 'Usurper' and more
New indie Steam games for November week 1: 'Usurper' and more
More Life
'Days of Our Lives' Nov. 22 spoilers [VIDEO]
'Coronation Street' Nov. 22 spoilers
'General Hospital' Nov. 21-22 spoilers [VIDEOS]
'Chicago Med' season 3 premiere ‘Speak Your Truth’ spoilers [VIDEOS]
'Outlander' season 3: Rabbit theme confirmed; Major character skipped
‘Outlander’ season 3: Frasers will meet familiar character in Jamaica
'Coronation Street' spoilers for Nov. 23-24: Anna attempts to trap Phelan
'Coronation Street' Nov. 23-24 spoilers [VIDEOS]
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car