Ukrainian military pilot blamed over shooting down of MH17 commits 'suicide'

A Malaysian air crash investigator inspects the crash site of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17, near the village of Hrabove (Grabovo) in Donetsk region, Ukraine, July 22, 2014. Reuters/Maxim Zmeyev

A Ukrainian military pilot was facing a Russian allegation regarding the 2014 downing of Malaysian Airlines flight MH17. Police has said that pilot killed himself at his home in Mykolaiv, near the Black Sea on Monday , Ukrainian media report.

Capt Vladyslav Voloshyn was blamed by Russia over the shooting down of the flight, and called the allegation a lie. According to Dutch investigators, a Russian Buk missile had destroyed the Boeing 777 jet, leaving 298 people dead.

His wife reportedly said she heard gunshots and contacted an ambulance. But paramedics failed to save Voloshyn.

There are reports that claimed that a military service pistol was recovered at the scene. Experts are now examining the pistol.

The 29-year-old SU-25 fighter pilot had reportedly been working at Mykolaiv airport after retiring from the airforce. He flew 33 combat missions in a low-flying Su-25 ground attack jet against Russian-backed separatist rebels. Ukraine described him as a war hero, and he received a medal for bravery.

Mykolaiv police posted a statement on Facebook, describing Voloshyn’s death as "suicide." Under the premeditated murder article of the country’s criminal code, his death is under investigation.

The New Daily reported Voloshyn as saying that he was the victim of a smear campaign when Russian officials alleged it was his plane that shot down MH17. The airliner was shot down on July 2014 over Ukraine. Of the 298 passengers and crew, over two-thirds were Dutch, flying from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur.

Another Russian theory states that it was a Ukrainian military Buk missile that downed MH17. Some independent experts said the evidence pointed to a Buk fired by a Russian military unit or pro-Russian rebels. The Joint Investigation Team (JIT) wants to put the suspects on trial in the Netherlands. That is fraught, however, with legal difficulties.

Ukrainian media quoted family members as saying that Voloshyn had been feeling depressed. Ukrainian journalist Yuriy Butusov took to Facebook to praise him (in Russian) as an exemplary pilot who had fought bravely against the Russian-backed rebels.

"He didn't let himself break down, he wasn't depressed at all - he always acted as an exemplary officer,” he wrote, adding he did not hear him speak of any enemies or unresolved problems and is happily married and adored his family. Butusov said Voloshyn had bombed Russian paratroops during the battle of Ilovaisk in August 2014. Over 300 Ukrainian soldiers died in the fighting there, BBC reports.