UK helps former child migrants find their families, sorry for abuse

By on
Child feeds birds
A child feeds seagulls on a pier at the beachside suburb of Altona in Melbourne April 12, 2010. Reuters/Mick Tsikas

A UK inquiry has wrapped up public hearings on Wednesday in relation to how child migrants were used in slave labour at Australian farm schools. They were also beaten and abuse.

British Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt has revealed that the UK government provided assistance to the Child Migrants Trust. The $11.5 million funding will provide counselling to former child migrants and will help them find the families they had been separated from.

The trust has called for full financial redress for former child migrants and ongoing funding for family reunification and counselling. Hunt assured that the government will carefully consider the recommendations of the inquiry.

A report is slated to be published later this year. It is expected to provide recommendations on a redress scheme for former child migrants, following one planned in Australia.

Child migrant abuse

Former migrants pertained to the inquiry about being sexually, physically and emotionally abused. The abuse took place at institutions run by the Christian Brothers, the royals-backed Fairbridge Society and other charity and church groups in Australia up to the 1970s.

Up to that time, at least 130,000 children in care were shipped from the UK to institutional care in Australia, New Zealand, the former Rhodesia and Canada. The parents of these children could not afford to keep them.

The inquiry was told that child migrants reporting abuse were accused of lying. They were flogged in front of other children to warn them not to complain.

In the 1940s and 1950s, Hunt noted that only a few sexual abuse cases in Australia had come to the attention of authorities in Britain. He accepted it was clear from the proof of several former child migrants that there really was abuse. "The abuse was vastly more widespread than was reported at the time,” he said.

Hunt told the UK inquiry that the child migration policy was “fundamentally flawed” back then. It led to sexual abuse of children at farm schools in Australia. In a statement read to the child sexual abuse inquiry in London, he reiterated a 2010 government apology to former child migrants. The apology was made for the suffering that the policy had caused them.

Hunt also admitted the British government failing to secure the safety and welfare of child migrants, SBS reports. It should have enacted regulations to minimize the likelihood of sexual abuse and ensure child migrants can report such cases.

Read More:

Trump tweets ban on transgender people serving the military

Amazon to fill 50,000 jobs, also hiring Aussie speakers

Related
Join the Discussion
Jobs in America: Trump approves additional 15,000 seasonal worker visas for foreign employees
Turnbull gov't to introduce a bill that will ensure employers are paying workers' super
New jobs coming as Pharma giant AstraZeneca expands in Australia
Best state for business in Australia revealed
Commsec finds SA is now top-ranked on business investment
Commsec finds SA is now top-ranked on business investment
Visa to offer biometric payments to Aussies
Visa to offer biometric payments to Aussies
More Business
What happened to Australia's proposed citizenship law
Science to soon discover various marijuana medical uses
Australia announces faster, more convenient visa application for Indians
Melbourne at risk of becoming 'Australia's most unliveable city'
Australia’s junk food problem and lack of traditional food culture worry experts; Over-processed foods displacing nutritious whole foods
Australia’s food industry focusing on profits, not nurturing good health
Antipsychotic drugs use in Australian children a grave issue
More News
Novak Djokovic pulls out of 2017 US Open with elbow injury
Roger Federer used to do Hulk Hogan impersonations in the shower
Kyrie Irving Trade: Denver Nuggets to make strong push for Cavs superstar
Carmelo Anthony Trade: Thunder have emerged as unlikely destination
Jon Jones vs Brock Lesnar superfight is gathering momentum
Jon Jones vs Brock Lesnar superfight is gathering momentum
Kyrie Irving Trade: Phoenix Suns refuse to include Josh Jackson in package
Kyrie Irving Trade: Phoenix Suns refuse to include Josh Jackson in package
More Sports
Xplore Xslate R12 rugged tablet specs, price and details
Melbourne firm dismissed employee because she was pregnant, judge finds
Salaries are on their way up again as mining jobs are coming back in WA
Maingear R2 Razer Edition gaming desktop PC specs, price and release details
Apple to reportedly launch an all-new iPhone SE in August, ahead of iPhone 8 unveiling
Apple to reportedly launch an all-new iPhone SE in August, ahead of iPhone 8 unveiling
Steam sale: Get 10 chaotic PC games for just US$1 with the Anarchy Bundle
Steam sale: Get 10 chaotic PC games for just US$1 with the Anarchy Bundle
More Life
‘Once Upon A Time’ season 7: Journey of new villain
'Outlander' season 4: Rollo pups growing up will be shared
'Game of Thrones' season 7 episode 3 preview
'Zoo' season 3 episode 6 spoilers
'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' spoilers: Luke's new accessory and Snoke's appearance
'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' spoilers: Luke's new accessory
'Dark Matter' season 3 episode 9 'Isn't That A Paradox?' spoilers
'Dark Matter' season 3 'Isn't That A Paradox?' spoilers [VIDEO]
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car