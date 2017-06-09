UK election 2017: What it means for Australia

By on
Theresa May
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May and Colombia's President Juan Manuel Santos (not shown) speak to journalists after their bilateral meeting at 10 Downing Street in London, November 2, 2016. Reuters/Kirsty Wigglesworth/pool

The world is watching as UK election 2017 is taking place, including Australia, as the final vote is expected to have huge ramifications for the country. It could affect Aussies’ work, personal finances, business opportunities, business economy, political landscape and even our travel plans.

Prime Minister Theresa May wanted the snap election with the hopes of a strong win for the Conservatives. That would also mean a mandate for a “hard Brexit.”

But a win for the Labour or even a less than decisive win for the Tories could mean all the difference for the UK, the European Union (EU) and Down Under. The initial signal of UK election’s ramifications will be felt in the markets.

A Conservative majority means the pound will bounce back. It would also result to confidence in the international stock market. But if the Tories squeak through less than 50 seats, that could mean uncertainty and instability. If May’s major rival, Jeremy Corbyn, does well, Australians may be forced to accept that the world is moving away from the “neo-liberal” free trade ideas. 

Business, jobs, education and travel

Britain being a member of EU and single market makes travelling easer for Australians. Multiple visas are not required to travel in Europe.

The “hard Brexit” will be a tough one for Australia.  Simon Tormey, head of the University of Sydney’s School of Social and Political Sciences, stressed that Aussies do not want a Brexit. Several Australian businesses have headquarters in the UK and those businesses could be affected if it is no longer a central springboard to the EU.

University of Melbourne’s Andrew Walter told news.com.au that an unconvincing result for the Tories will result to a “fraught two years” for the British government. “There will be no unilateral agreements with Australia and others until Brexit is achieved,” he added.

Currently, there are several Aussie students at UK universities who benefit from the liberal work visa arrangements after graduation. A Conservative win is anticipated to result to a clamp down on the relative freedom of movement for Australia and other countries.

Furthermore, sectors will be concerned over the loss of the single passport. The City of London will likely push for a better deal and avoid a hard Brexit, access to key staff as well as open labour movement. 

The UK election might affect Australia’s own politics too. The poll hints Aussie Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull’s slim majority is reflected in May’s disappointment.

Read More: 

Labor announces anti-slavery legislation for big businesses

International university rankings: Australian institutions that make it to top 50

BBC News/YouTube

Related
Join the Discussion
Airline heads lay out alternatives to laptop bans
First-home buyer activity in NSW to surge on July 1: CoreLogic
Foreign investors to endure doubled taxes as NSW supports the 'Australian dream'
Aussies hit worst at Microsoft Outlook global outage
Aldi offers cheaper grocery basket than Woolworths, Coles and IGA: Choice
Aldi offers cheaper grocery basket than Woolworths, Coles and IGA: Choice
Coles says food and grocery prices must come down further
Coles says food and grocery prices must come down further
More Business
FDA to require restaurants to post nutritional info for their menu starting May 5
Melania Trump welcomes Queen Rania of Jordan, heads to an all-girls school
Pump hydro storage can help build 100 percent renewable energy grid
Study shows Western Australians are unhappiest at work; older, female employees are more satisfied
Egyptians unite after church bombing; Abdel Fatah el-Sisi declares state of emergency
Egyptians unite after church bombing; Abdel Fatah el-Sisi declares state of emergency
Trump to visit China; Xi approves 100-day trade talks plan
Trump to visit China; Xi approves 100-day trade talks plan
More News
Rafael Nadal on Dominic Thiem: 'He has huge potential to tap'
2017 NBA Draft: Josh Jackson has 'strong supporters' within Lakers organisation
Accused of 'tanking,' Novak Djokovic considering a break after shocking French Open ouster
2017 French Open: Rafael Nadal just two wins away from 10th Roland Garros title
LeBron James on 2017 Warriors: 'Most firepower I've ever seen'
LeBron James on 2017 Warriors: 'Most firepower I've ever seen'
2017 French Open: 'Garbage man' Andy Murray never expected to reach semis
2017 French Open: 'Garbage man' Andy Murray never expected to reach semis
More Sports
MacBook Pro 2018 possibly armed with 30-percent more Intel chip power
Tesla Model 3 leaked feature worry experts
Aussies hit worst at Microsoft Outlook global outage
Steam sale: Pay only US$1.99 for 10 games with the Cryptic Bundle 7
Acer Predator Triton 700 specs, price and release details: New ultra-thin gaming laptop packs GTX 1080 and Max-Q
Acer Predator Triton 700 gaming laptop specs, price and release details
iOS 10.3.3: Second beta release pushes potential iOS 10.3.1 jailbreak on the brink
Apple rolls out second beta of near-perfect iOS 10.3.3
More Life
‘Vikings’ season 5 release date: Series ‘will be out at the end of the year’
'Better Call Saul' Season 3 episode 9 'Fall' spoilers
‘Poldark’ season 3: Eleanor Tomlinson to answer fan questions
'DC's Legends of Tomorrow' cast gets a feisty nerd hacker in Tala Ashe
'Shadowhunters' Season 2 episode 12 spoilers: Azazel remains on the loose in 'You Are Not Your Own' [VIDEOS]
'Shadowhunters' Season 2 episode 12 'You Are Not Your Own' spoilers
'Fargo' Season 3 episode 8 spoilers: Emmit meets up with Gloria to talk about things in 'Aporia'
'Fargo' Season 3 episode 8 'Aporia' spoilers
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car