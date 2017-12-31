UFC 219 results: Cris Cyborg, Kabib Nurmagomedov continue domination

Cris Cyborg and Kabib Nurmagomedov continued their domination over mixed martial arts Saturday (Sunday AEDT) with victories over Holly Holm and Edson Barboza, respectively, at UFC 219 in Las Vegas. During UFC's last pay-per-view event of 2017, both Cyborg and Nurmagomedov clinched victory by unanimous-decision.

In the main event bout at T-Mobile Arena, Cyborg successfully defended her UFC featherweight title after overwhelming Holm across five rounds. Holm, the fighter who broke Ronda Rousey's undefeated streak, did a good job of pushing Cyborb to five rounds. But she simply didn't have the requisite power to counter Cyborg's combinations. Surprisingly, neither fighter could achieve a takedown during the 25 minutes.

Cyborg's power and accuracy was enough for the judges to hand her a 49-46, 48-47, 48-47 victory. Cyborb praised Holm for lasting all five rounds in the octagon. "Thank you, Holly Holm. She’s (Holm) an amazing fighter," Cyborg told UFC commentator Joe Rogan in her post-fight interview.

UFC 219 Results: The Eagle continues domination

Meanwhile, Kabib "The Eagle" Nurmagomedov furthered his case for a UFC Lightweight championship bout with a crushing victory over Edson Barboza. After eating a few early leg kicks from the Brazilian, Nurmagomedov began to impose his will and forced the referees to stop the fight after three rounds. Though Nurmagomedov couldn't knock out Barboza, he forced the veteran Brazilian to concede defeat.

After the victory, Nurmagomedov called out both interim champion Tony Ferguson and official titleholder Conor McGregor. While McGregor has been out of action since his pro-boxing debut against Floyd Mayweather Jr., Ferguson has reiterated his desire to be a fighting champion, calling out both Ferguson and McGregor on several occasions.

A confident Nurmagomedov said he could fight either McGregor or Ferguson without much notice. “If the UFC gives me one more hour rest, I can fight Conor or Tony no problem," said the Russian star.

When asked about the logjam with neither McGregor nor Ferguson fighting soon, Nurmagomedov said he was only concerned about himself. “I don’t think about those two bullsh*t guys. I think about only me.” At UFC 219, Kabib Nurmagomedov established hismelf as one of the biggest stars in mixed martial arts. He also snapped Barboza's (19-5) three-fight winning streak.