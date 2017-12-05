Ubisoft offers free 'Assassin's Creed 4: Black Flag' to celebrate 10-year anniversary

Visitors queue for "Assassins Creed IV" at the ActiVision exhibition stand during the Gamescom 2013 fair in Cologne August 23, 2013. The Gamescom convention, Europe's largest video games trade fair, runs from August 22 to August 25.

Visitors queue for "Assassins Creed IV" at the ActiVision exhibition stand during the Gamescom 2013 fair in Cologne August 23, 2013. The Gamescom convention, Europe's largest video games trade fair, runs from August 22 to August 25. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender (GERMANY - Tags: BUSINESS ENTERTAINMENT)

Ubisoft is giving away “Assassin’s Creed 4: Black Flag” and “World in Conflict” for free via the company’s Uplay client. The offer for “Black Flag” will be available from December 12 to 18 (2 am PST/9 pm AUST), while “World in Conflict” is free starting today until December 11 (2 am PST/9 pm AUST).

The offer is a celebration of two distinct anniversaries. The first is “World in Conflict’s” 10-year anniversary, as the game was released in 2007. The second is the tenth anniversary of the original “Assassin’s Creed,” released in 2007 for the PlayStation 3 and the Xbox 360. The announcement comes a month after Ubisoft also made “Watch Dogs” free on Uplay as well.

“As long as you download the games through Uplay during their free periods, they will be yours to keep and play whenever you like,” Associate Communications Manager Christ Watters wrote on the Ubisoft blog. The report adds that downloading “World in Conflict” will also give players its expansion titled Soviet Assault.

“World in Conflict” is a real-time strategy game in which you play as a US commander who must lead armies in an alternate United States invaded by the Soviet Union. “Learn the strengths and weaknesses of your armies, then leverage them as you wage war on destructible battlefields in the solo campaign or in online multiplayer,” according to the blog.

“Assassin’s Creed 4: Black Flag” tells the story of Welsh pirate Edward Kenway. The critically acclaimed game has players looting islands and attacking pirate ships to uncover the mysteries of the assassins.

The catch is, you must first need to log into Uplay to download the games for free. By doing so, you’d be able to keep the games in your library.