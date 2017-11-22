Uber paid hackers US$100K to cover up data breach last year

By @chelean on
The Uber logo is seen on mobile telephone in London, Britain, September 25, 2017.
The Uber logo is seen on mobile telephone in London, Britain, September 25, 2017. Reuters/Hannah McKay/File Photo

Uber Technologies Inc has revealed it paid hackers US$100,000 (AU$132,000) ransom last year. The massive breach contained data from 50 million Uber riders and 7 million drivers around the world.

CEO Dara Khosrowshahi, who replaced Travis Kalanick in August, said he only recently learnt that the third-party cloud-based service that they use was hacked by two individuals in October 2016. The incident, he said, did not affect their corporate systems.

Nevertheless, their drivers and customers were affected. The names and driver’s licence numbers of around 600,000 were copied, as well as the personal information of both their riders and drivers, including their names, email addresses and mobile numbers. There were no indications that their social security numbers, birth dates, bank and credit card numbers, and trip location history were stolen as well.

“At the time of the incident, we took immediate steps to secure the data and shut down further unauthorised access by the individuals. We subsequently identified the individuals and obtained assurances that the downloaded data had been destroyed. We also implemented security measures to restrict access to and strengthen controls on our cloud-based storage accounts,” Khosrowshahi wrote.

The company paid US$100,000 to the hackers in a bid to have the data stolen deleted. The CEO did not mention what assurance they got that the breached information were indeed deleted.

Khosrowshahi said that he also questioned why the breach was disclosed only after a year. Hence, he immediately asked for a thorough investigation. It was also revealed that Uber did not notify the affected individuals or regulators of the hack.

And so in an attempt to right their wrong, Khosrowshahi said they are individually notifying their drivers about the downloaded licence numbers and providing them with free credit monitoring and identity theft protection. They are also taking advice from experts on how to best guide and structure their security teams and processes to prevent similar incidents in the future. The company are also monitoring the affected accounts and have flagged them for additional fraud protection.

“None of this should have happened, and I will not make excuses for it. While I can’t erase the past, I can commit on behalf of every Uber employees that we will learn from our mistakes,” he said. “We are changing the way we do business, putting integrity at the core of every decision we make and working hard to earn the trust of our customers.”

Following Uber’s revelation on Tuesday, New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman has launched an investigation into the data breach, Bloomberg reports. Uber has also fired Joe Sullivan, the security chief who spearheaded the company’s response to the hack.

Kalanick, who was the CEO last year, learnt of the breach in November 2016, a source told Reuters. It reportedly was concluded following an investigation by a board committee that neither Kalanick nor Salle Yoo, who was the general counsel at the time, were involved in the cover-up.

Related
Join the Discussion
Australian businesses in the midst of best economic conditions in two decades
New entrants: Global tech invasion in Sydney's CBD tightens office rental market
Peru-Australia free-trade deal: Aussie businesses, farmers and families to be 'big winners'
Telstra's remedies for slow NBN speeds: Refunds, changing plans, leaving contracts
'Let’s Make History!': Internal email hints Amazon’s Thursday test launch in Australia
'Let’s Make History!': Internal email hints Amazon’s Thursday test launch in Australia
Increasing supply ‘unlikely in isolation to create affordable housing’ in Australia: analysis
Increasing supply ‘unlikely in isolation to create affordable housing’ in Australia: analysis
More Business
Government cancels sitting week for Senate to finish debating SSM in Australia
Turnbull reveals tax cut plan for middle-income Australians
Joe Biden vs Trump: Poll finds voters prefer former US vice president
Trump administration gives nearly 60,000 Haitians 18 months to leave
Apple dragged into Belle Gibson’s fake cancer scandal over Apple Watch app
Apple dragged into Belle Gibson’s fake cancer scandal over Apple Watch app
Thanksgiving 2017: Trump uses presidential pardoning power to spare Drumstick and Wishbone
Thanksgiving 2017: Trump uses presidential pardoning power to spare Drumstick and Wishbone
More News
Paul Millsap Injury Update: Nuggets star likely out for three months
LaVar Ball to Lakers: 'You don't know how to coach my son'
Zach LaVine injury update: Bulls star on track for December return
LeBron James backs Colin Kaepernick: 'NFL is keeping him out'
2017 Ashes live stream: How to watch Australia vs England online
2017 Ashes live stream: How to watch Australia vs England online
Novak Djokovic plans to skip Brisbane International
Novak Djokovic plans to skip Brisbane International
More Sports
New Steam indie games for November week 2: 'Turf Wars' and more
Paddles, First Cat of New Zealand and PM Ardern’s cat, dies
Niantic announces 'Harry Potter: Wizards Unite,' complete with spell-casting feature and more
Diving deeper into nautical archaeology
Steam sale: Fanatical Max Damage Bundle promises 8 'chaotic' games for US$3.49
Steam sale: Fanatical Max Damage Bundle promises 8 'chaotic' games for US$3.49
New indie Steam games for November week 1: 'Usurper' and more
New indie Steam games for November week 1: 'Usurper' and more
More Life
'General Hospital' Nov. 21-22 spoilers [VIDEOS]
'Chicago Med' season 3 premiere ‘Speak Your Truth’ spoilers [VIDEOS]
'Coronation Street' Nov. 20 spoilers [VIDEO]
'NCIS' season 15 episode 9 ‘Ready or Not’ spoilers
'Days of Our Lives' spoilers for Nov. 22: Eli consoles Lani
'Days of Our Lives' Nov. 22 spoilers [VIDEO]
'Coronation Street' spoilers for Nov. 22: Robert’s lump could be malignant
'Coronation Street' Nov. 22 spoilers
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car