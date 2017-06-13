Type 2 diabetes drug canagliflozin protects patients from heart ailments, stroke, high blood pressure and kidney failure; Helps in weight loss

By @ritwikroy1985 on
Diabetes
Ed Damiano checks the receiver for the Navigator glucose monitor worn by his 12 year-old son David (rear), who was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes when he was 11 months old, in Acton, Massachusetts July 23, 2011. Reuters/Brian Snyder

Type 2 diabetes drug canagliflozin, sold as Invokana, may protect the patients from serious heart ailments, heart attack and also stroke. As per a large study involving 10,000 patients, the drug also slows down renal disease progression significantly.

The study has been published in the New England Journal of Medicine. Australian researcher from The George Institute for Global Health, Prof. Bruce Neal, has stated that this study has provided hope to numerous Australians with Type 2 diabetes, and who suffer from coronary heart diseases. Such heart diseases are the biggest killer of people with type 2 diabetes in Australia. Current treatments for diabetes only lower the blood glucose level and nothing much, explained Prof. Neal.

A diabetic, or a doctor treating diabetic patients, would want something that would protect the patients against ill health or things that can turn out to be fatal. The researchers involved in the study also attempted to determine the safety of the drug canagliflozin that reduces blood sugar levels by blocking body’s re-absorption of glucose, reports 9News.com.au via AAP. Most other drugs work by managing the insulin levels. The researchers were surprised to see that the drug was not only safe for use but also reduced overall risk of cardiovascular diseases.

It reduced the risk of such diseases by 14 percent and also reduced the risk of heart failure hospitalisation by 33 percent. A 40 percent drop in kidney decline was also noticed. This is a very significant find as diabetes is the biggest cause of kidney failure. Thus, the drug canagliflozin has various other benefits aside from being a type 2 diabetes drug. Canagliflozin has also led to weight loss and reduced blood pressure. Prof. Neal presented the findings at the American Diabetes Association conference in the US on Tuesday.

However, patients were twice as likely to suffer from amputations, and the researchers are still in the dark as to what leads to this increased risk of amputation. A lot of work is needed in this area. Hence, clinicians should be cautious about prescribing this drug to those who are at a high risk of amputation.

“We would cause about 15 people to have an amputation, and 10 of those would have amputations of the toe or a part of the forefoot and five of those would have an amputation above the ankle,” said Prof. Neal.

Executive Director of The George Institute Australia, co-author Prof. Vlado Perkovic, is extremely happy about the findings and has described it as “a game-changer in the treatment of type 2 diabetes.”

Related
Join the Discussion
Aldi offers cheaper grocery basket than Woolworths, Coles and IGA: Choice
Coles says food and grocery prices must come down further
Airline heads lay out alternatives to laptop bans
First-home buyer activity in NSW to surge on July 1: CoreLogic
Jobs in Australia: Business surveys and ads point to growth in hiring
Jobs in Australia: Business surveys and ads point to growth in hiring
ANZ cuts interest and principal loans, hikes interest-only rates
ANZ cuts interest and principal loans, hikes interest-only rates
More Business
FDA to require restaurants to post nutritional info for their menu starting May 5
Melania Trump welcomes Queen Rania of Jordan, heads to an all-girls school
Pump hydro storage can help build 100 percent renewable energy grid
Study shows Western Australians are unhappiest at work; older, female employees are more satisfied
Egyptians unite after church bombing; Abdel Fatah el-Sisi declares state of emergency
Egyptians unite after church bombing; Abdel Fatah el-Sisi declares state of emergency
Trump to visit China; Xi approves 100-day trade talks plan
Trump to visit China; Xi approves 100-day trade talks plan
More News
Kevin Durant denies talking to Draymond Green after 2016 NBA Finals
Rafael Nadal now the favourite to win 2017 Wimbledon, according to Mats Wilander
Roger Federer returns to action at the Mercedes Cup in Stuttgart
Rafael Nadal vs Stan Wawrinka live stream: Watch 2017 French Open final online
2017 NBA Draft: Atlanta Hawks target Jarrett Allen with 19th pick
2017 NBA Draft: Atlanta Hawks target Jarrett Allen with 19th pick
2017 NBA Finals live streaming: Watch Warriors vs Cavaliers Game 5 online, preview
2017 NBA Finals live streaming: Watch Warriors vs Cavaliers Game 5 online, preview
More Sports
MacBook Pro 2018 possibly armed with 30-percent more Intel chip power
Tesla Model 3 leaked feature worry experts
Aussies hit worst at Microsoft Outlook global outage
Steam sale: Pay only US$1.99 for 10 games with the Cryptic Bundle 7
Acer Predator Triton 700 specs, price and release details: New ultra-thin gaming laptop packs GTX 1080 and Max-Q
Acer Predator Triton 700 gaming laptop specs, price and release details
iOS 10.3.3: Second beta release pushes potential iOS 10.3.1 jailbreak on the brink
Apple rolls out second beta of near-perfect iOS 10.3.3
More Life
‘Doctor Who’ season 10 episode 9: Mark Gatiss admits protesting against black actor’s casting as Victorian soldier
‘Outlander’ season 3: ‘Well done’ says Diana Gabaldon
#TheVoiceAU app error irks voting fans, viewers accuse show of being 'rigged'
'Deadpool 2' adds a new mutant as a villain
'Game of Thrones' season 7: Beric Dondarrion and Tormund teased in new set of behind-the-scenes pictures
‘Game of Thrones’ season 7: Beric Dondarrion is back
'Neighbours' spoilers for June 13-16: Piper leads a student petition against Finn's changes
'Neighbours' spoilers for June 13-16
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car