Twitter employee uses last day in the job to deactivate Trump's account

Donald Trump
US Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump appears at a campaign roundtable event in Manchester, New Hampshire, US, October 28, 2016. Reuters/Carlo Allegri

US President Donald Trump’s Twitter account was down for 11 minutes on Thursday. A Twitter customer support employee has used his last day of work to deactivate the POTUS’ personal social media account.

It was initially said that Trump’s Twitter account was "inadvertently deactivated due to human error by a Twitter employee.” But on its second statement, the company said it was done by a customer support employee.

"Through our investigation we have learned that this was done by a Twitter customer support employee who did this on the employee's last day,” the statement reads. It adds that Twitter is conducting a full internal review.

It its statement, Twitter confirmed the account was down for 11 minutes, and has since been restored. The company assured it is taking steps to prevent this from happening again. Information on the identity of the Twitter employee who deactivated Trump’s account was not immediately available.

During the brief downtime period, anyone going to the @realDonaldTrump Twitter page would see the message “Sorry, that page doesn’t exist!” There was a widespread speculation about what happened to Trumps’ Twitter account.

Some netizens speculated that Trump deactivated it. Others thought it may have been hacked. He supposedly continued to use an old, unsecured Android phone when he moved into the White House.

Trump is known for his love of the social media tool. He has more than 40 million Twitter followers.

There have been calls to suspend the president’s account, notably when he made comments about North Korea. He has also posted a video in which he was shown punching a person whose head bears the CNN logo. Some thought the post violated Twitter’s policies against violent threats.

Twitter’s rules permit the company to suspend accounts for violent threats, gender-based attacks and other forms of abuse and harassment. It did not close Trump’s account. It said it would not delete his account or tweets because it was "newsworthy" and in the public interest.

Family Online Safety Institute founder Stephen Balkam said the fact that the social media platform has not closed Trump’s account appears to be “a violation of Twitter’s own rules.”"If an ordinary citizen tweeted some of what he tweeted, I would think some of them would be taken down,” she said, according to Bloomberg. The company has suspended high-profile individuals in the past, including rightwing provocateur Milo Yiannopoulos after his hate campaign against actor Leslie Jones.

