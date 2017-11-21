Turnbull reveals tax cut plan for middle-income Australians

By on
malcolm turnbull
Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull speaks during a media conference in Sydney. Reuters/David Gray

Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull raised the prospect of personal income tax cuts in a speech to business leaders on Monday. The Aussie leader hinted that tax cuts could be available to middle-income earners before the next election.

During a speech to the Business Council of Australia, Turnbull said he is actively working with the Treasurer and his Cabinet colleagues to ease the burden on middle-income Australians while also meeting his commitment to return the budget to surplus. Those earning $87,000 or less pay up to 32.5 percent in tax, ABC News reports.

Turnbull said the marginal tax rates are high and “bracket creep,” the phenomenon in which taxpayers shift into higher tax brackets when their nominal incomes grow, owing to inflation and/or real wages growth, must be addressed. He added higher taxes penalise people who are trying to get ahead.

The prime minister believes that the tax cuts would boost efforts to tackle cost-of-living pressures, including measures by the government to cut power bills, childcare reforms, an overhaul of private health insurance and the budget’s housing affordability measures. He said one way to put more money into people’s pockets is increasing their disposable income through lower taxes.

But Opposition Leader Bill Shorten was quick to criticise the announcement as a promise thrown out "to keep the wolves from the door.” He said on the Sunrise program on Tuesday that “this bloke” says whatever comes into his head.

Chris Richardson, the former Treasury official, has also undermined Turnbull’s plan to pursue tax cuts for middle-income earners. He pointed that there is no strong economic case for such tax cuts and they will come at the budget’s expense.

Chris Bowen, the shadow treasurer, said Turnbull’s tax cut plan was only a fistful of dollars from a government that attempts to switch attention from its other problems. He told Radio National on Tuesday the government engages in thought bubbles and throwaway lines.

Last month, the Parliamentary Budget Office revealed that the plan to return the budget to surplus by 2020-21 was also reliant on personal income tax increases. According to the PBO, the government was relying heavily on bracket creep.

The PBO also said the tax rises showed a seismic shift in the taxation burden from businesses to individuals. Over 1 million Australians will likely shift into higher tax brackets over the next five years, where their average tax rates will increase.

PBS NewsHour /YouTube

Related
Join the Discussion
New entrants: Global tech invasion in Sydney's CBD tightens office rental market
Peru-Australia free-trade deal: Aussie businesses, farmers and families to be 'big winners'
Telstra's remedies for slow NBN speeds: Refunds, changing plans, leaving contracts
Perth retailers earns extended trading hours over the Christmas period
Increasing supply ‘unlikely in isolation to create affordable housing’ in Australia: analysis
Increasing supply ‘unlikely in isolation to create affordable housing’ in Australia: analysis
Australian businesses in the midst of best economic conditions in two decades
Australian businesses in the midst of best economic conditions in two decades
More Business
Prince Charles blamed Jews in Arab-Israeli conflict in 1986 letter
Malcolm Turnbull condemns Kim Jong-un's rogue state, pushes for North Korea sanctions
Trump's Asia tour: Rodrigo Duterte sings for US commander-in-chief
Remembrance Day: Prince Harry’s beard reportedly breaks military rules
‘Less lawyers, more Lambies’: Outgoing senator delivers tearful farewell speech, receives praise
‘Less lawyers, more Lambies’: Outgoing senator delivers tearful farewell speech, receives praise
Jacqui Lambie to resign after learning she’s a British citizen
Jacqui Lambie to resign after learning she’s a British citizen
More News
Usain Bolt helps Australians work on explosiveness ahead of Ashes
Grigor Dimitrov vs David Goffin live stream: Watch ATP Finals online
Lakers teammates grill Lonzo Ball for walking away from scuffle
NBA Trade News: Utah Jazz will explore deals for Derrick Favors
LeBron James backs Colin Kaepernick: 'NFL is keeping him out'
LeBron James backs Colin Kaepernick: 'NFL is keeping him out'
Lewis Hamilton rips Sebastian Vettel: 'Don't ever disrespect me again'
Lewis Hamilton rips Sebastian Vettel: 'Don't ever disrespect me again'
More Sports
New Steam indie games for November week 2: 'Turf Wars' and more
Paddles, First Cat of New Zealand and PM Ardern’s cat, dies
Niantic announces 'Harry Potter: Wizards Unite,' complete with spell-casting feature and more
Diving deeper into nautical archaeology
Steam sale: Fanatical Max Damage Bundle promises 8 'chaotic' games for US$3.49
Steam sale: Fanatical Max Damage Bundle promises 8 'chaotic' games for US$3.49
New indie Steam games for November week 1: 'Usurper' and more
New indie Steam games for November week 1: 'Usurper' and more
More Life
'NCIS' season 15 episode 9 ‘Ready or Not’ spoilers
‘Lucifer’ season 3 episode 8: Chloe learns dating skills
‘Power’ season 5: Cast members tease exciting new installment
‘Outlander’ season 3: Behind-the-scenes video about second half
'Chicago Med' season 3 premiere spoilers: Dr Bekker blindsides Dr Rhodes
'Chicago Med' season 3 premiere ‘Speak Your Truth’ spoilers [VIDEOS]
'Coronation Street' spoilers for Nov. 21: Robert gets injured while saving Joseph
'Coronation Street' Nov. 21 spoilers [VIDEO]
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car