Turnbull gov't wants Australians' drivers licence details to toughen national security

Turnbull government has announced a proposal that would see state and territory leaders hand over the identities of Australian drivers for tougher national security laws. Privacy advocates have lashed the proposal, saying it is a mass undifferentiated surveillance which can be utilised regardless of innocence.

New South Wales and Victoria both gave in-principle support for the use of the technology that would allow authorities to identify any Australian with a driver's licence in seconds through facial recognition scanners. Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said Wednesday the technology could soon be used in public spaces like shopping malls and airports.

Turnbull told ABC radio that up to 50 percent of Aussies are already on the federal government's facial recognition database through their passports. The Australian leader said he was "determined to keep Australians safe” following announcements of other new national security proposals. These include detaining terrorism suspects for 14 days without charge as well as laws that would make it an offence to make terrorism hoaxes and possess "instructional terrorist material.”

NSW and Victoria express support

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian was the first state premier to support Turnbull’s national security push before leaving for Canberra on Thursday. She said the state wanted to work with other states and the Commonwealth.

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews also backed the proposal, saying he was willing to hand over Victorians’ licence details. "In relation to sharing important information from VicRoads so you can get a better more accurate facial recognition system, we are prepared to do that," he said, according to Sydney Morning Herald.

Adam Molnar, a lecturer in criminology at Deakin University and member of the Australian privacy foundation, said it is hard to see how this would comply with international law. He added that the proposal did not allow for consent from Australians to hand over their biometric information."There is no opt-out for this, so in a criminal justice context, this breaks down the conventional notion of a probable cause for stop and search powers," he said.

Justice Minister Michael Keenan said the law enforcement was still operating in the 1950s as it currently takes them over a week to identify people through their face. He maintained that they should be given the tools they need to be doing their job properly. Based on Australian Bureau of Statistics data, 90 percent of NSW and Victorian residents have their driver's licence by their mid-30s.