Turnbull gov't wants Australians' drivers licence details to toughen national security

By on
Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull speaks during a media conference announcing new anti-terrorism laws in Sydney, Australia, July 25, 2016.
Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull speaks during a media conference. Reuters/AAP/Dan Himbrechts

Turnbull government has announced a proposal that would see state and territory leaders hand over the identities of Australian drivers for tougher national security laws. Privacy advocates have lashed the proposal, saying it is a mass undifferentiated surveillance which can be utilised regardless of innocence.

New South Wales and Victoria both gave in-principle support for the use of the technology that would allow authorities to identify any Australian with a driver's licence in seconds through facial recognition scanners. Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said Wednesday the technology could soon be used in public spaces like shopping malls and airports.

Turnbull told ABC radio that up to 50 percent of Aussies are already on the federal government's facial recognition database through their passports. The Australian leader said he was "determined to keep Australians safe” following announcements of other new national security proposals. These include detaining terrorism suspects for 14 days without charge as well as laws that would make it an offence to make terrorism hoaxes and possess "instructional terrorist material.”

NSW and Victoria express support

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian was the first state premier to support Turnbull’s national security push before leaving for Canberra on Thursday. She said the state wanted to work with other states and the Commonwealth.

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews also backed the proposal, saying he was willing to hand over Victorians’ licence details. "In relation to sharing important information from VicRoads so you can get a better more accurate facial recognition system, we are prepared to do that," he said, according to Sydney Morning Herald.

Adam Molnar, a lecturer in criminology at Deakin University and member of the Australian privacy foundation, said it is hard to see how this would comply with international law. He added that the proposal did not allow for consent from Australians to hand over their biometric information."There is no opt-out for this, so in a criminal justice context, this breaks down the conventional notion of a probable cause for stop and search powers," he said.

Justice Minister Michael Keenan said the law enforcement was still operating in the 1950s as it currently takes them over a week to identify people through their face. He maintained that they should be given the tools they need to be doing their job properly. Based on Australian Bureau of Statistics data, 90 percent of NSW and Victorian residents have their driver's licence by their mid-30s.

Related
Join the Discussion
Hugh Hefner net worth: Playboy founder turned his US$600 into US$110M empire
Thousands of new jobs as Australia creates its own space agency
New guide for better data privacy management released for Australian organisations
Same-sex marriage could add over $650M to the Australian economy annually: analysis
McDonald's is bringing back Szechuan sauce in select locations across the US
McDonald's is bringing back Szechuan sauce in select locations across the US
Australia’s new food labelling helps consumers support local farmers and businesses
Australia’s new food labelling helps consumers support local farmers and businesses
More Business
Wellness scammer Belle Gibson ordered to pay $410K
Gays or bisexuals show higher rates of drug use than heterosexuals: AIHW
King Salman: Saudi Arabia will finally allow women to drive
NSW healthcare: New report reveals higher complication rates, waiting times, 'respectful care'
Michelle Obama shares what she thinks of women who voted against Hillary
Michelle Obama shares what she thinks of women who voted against Hillary
New York state voter information reportedly shows Jared Kushner is a woman
New York state voter information reportedly shows Jared Kushner is a woman
More News
Lakers vs Nuggets live stream: Watch NBA Preseason online
Lakers vs Timberwolves live stream: Watch NBA Preseason online
Conor McGregor next's fight: UFC star keeping options open
Atlanta Hawks' Dennis Schroder charged with misdemeanour battery
Nick Kyrgios makes strong start in China Open
Nick Kyrgios makes strong start in China Open
Klay Thompson will take pay cut to keep Warriors together
Klay Thompson will take pay cut to keep Warriors together
More Sports
Gigabyte X399 Aorus Gaming 7 motherboard: Specs, price and launch details
Asus ROG Strix RX Vega 64 graphics card set for September release
National survey reveals Aussies’ attitude towards family life
How Australian universities address sexual assault on campus
Samsung launches SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs, features and details announced
New Samsung SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs and features
LG V30 specs, features and release details
LG V30 specs, features and release details
More Life
‘Deadpool 2’ team supports Children's Wish British Columbia & Yukon
‘Once Upon A Time’ season 7: Lady Tremaine using ‘capitalism’
‘The Walking Dead’ season 8: The internal battle of Morgan
‘Outlander’ season 3: Funny behind-the-scenes of that first kiss scene
'Ray Donovan' season 5 episode 9 spoilers: Ray hunts Sam's problem source
'Ray Donovan' season 5 episode 9 ‘Mister Lucky’ spoilers [VIDEOS]
'Blue Bloods' season 8 episode 2 spoilers: Frank must attend a parade
'Blue Bloods' season 8 episode 2 ‘Ghosts of the Past’ spoilers
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car