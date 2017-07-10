Turnbull gov't declares Medicare security review

By on
computer data
A man types on a computer keyboard in front of the displayed cyber code in this illustration picture taken on March 1, 2017. Reuters/Kacper Pempel

The Turnbull government has declared a review on the security of the online Medicare system. How doctors access Medicare numbers will also be reviewed following reports of a darknet trader that illegally sells patient details on request.

Health Minister Greg Hunt and Human Services Minister Alan Tudge announced the inquiry on Monday. They have issued a joint statement, saying Medicare numbers and cards have always been targets of crooks.

“This review will identify options to improve the security of Medicare numbers while continuing to support the accessibility of medical care,” the joint statement reads. The ministers recognised the system must be convenient and secure at the same time.

“The review team will examine this balance to determine its adequacy in today’s context,” Hunt and Tudge said. The operation of the Health Professionals Online Services (HPOS) web portal is the issue at hand. Doctors, hospital staff and health clinics use it to access Medicare numbers.

The review will be lead by former head of the Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet Peter Shergold. Shergold will perform the review with Australian Medical Association president Michael Gannon. Royal Australian College of General Practitioners president Bastian Seidel will also participate in the inquiry.

The government said health professionals utilise the HPOS web portal at least 45,000 times per day. It can be accessed via a secure online system or over the phone to check the details of patients who have not brought their Medicare card with them.

The review will focus on what identifying information must be asked to access Medicare treatments, the security controls in place and “any other identified area of potential weakness.” It will also make recommendations “for immediate practical improvements to the security of Medicare numbers while continuing to ensure people have access to the health care they need in a timely manner.”

Last week, Guardian Australia reported that a darknet trader was offering personal details of Medicare patients by “exploiting a vulnerability” in a government system. The report has raised concerns that the health agency could be seriously compromised.

The illegal operation was believed to be going on since October last year. The seller seemed to have sold the Medicare information of up to 75 Australians.

Thousands of doctors and other providers can obtain access to Medicare numbers through an online portal. Over 200,000 health professionals and administrators across Australia have access to Medicare card details. Last year, there were 209,307 users able to access HPOS.

Read More: 

Health professionals warn about silicosis in Australia

$223 million satellite station to enhance Australia’s border protection

Democracy Now!/YouTube

Related
Join the Discussion
Shareholders Bruce Gordon and Lachlan Murdoch launch takeover bid over Channel Ten
Qantas, Jetstar update list of prohibited items on board
Young, jobless Aussies to get income support payments to undergo internships
Australians moonlight as freelancers to earn extra
Amex lowers fees for small businesses in Australia
Amex lowers fees for small businesses in Australia
Airbnb becomes ‘economic lifeline’ in Australia
Airbnb becomes ‘economic lifeline’ in Australia
More Business
What happened to Australia's proposed citizenship law
Science to soon discover various marijuana medical uses
Australia announces faster, more convenient visa application for Indians
Melbourne at risk of becoming 'Australia's most unliveable city'
Australia’s junk food problem and lack of traditional food culture worry experts; Over-processed foods displacing nutritious whole foods
Australia’s food industry focusing on profits, not nurturing good health
Antipsychotic drugs use in Australian children a grave issue
More News
Rafael Nadal vs Karen Khachanov live stream: How to watch Wimbledon 2017 online
NBA Free Agency 2017: Andrew Bogut exploring options, speaking to a few teams
Roger Federer vs Dusan Lajovic live stream: How to watch Wimbledon 2017 online
NBA Trade News: Celtics could target Marc Gasol in near future
Mark Cuban wishes Dallas Mavericks were in the Eastern Conference
Mark Cuban wishes Dallas Mavericks were in the Eastern Conference
Sebastian Vettel accuses Valtteri Bottas of jump starting Austrian Grand Prix
Sebastian Vettel accuses Valtteri Bottas of jump starting Austrian Grand Prix
More Sports
Females contribute most to Australia’s 'unpaid economy'; Mums held back from getting paid jobs
Cheapest Smart 4K TVs available in Australia
Apple iMac Pro to reportedly have Intel ‘Purley’ Xeons and support for Magic Keyboard with Touch Bar and Touch ID
What Apple iPhone 8 and Samsung Galaxy Note 8 are up to
'Five Nights at Freddy's' developer Scott Cawthon says he 'does not want to work on the new game anymore,' Steam Community reacts
'Five Nights at Freddy's' developer Scott Cawthon says he 'does not want to work on the new game anymore,' Steam Community reacts
Shuttle XC60J launches: Fanless industrial slim PC is budget-friendly and peripheral-happy
Shuttle XC60J slim PC specs, price and release details
More Life
'Game of Thrones' season 7: New video shows Daenerys pulling down Baratheon flag
‘Suits’ season 7 countdown to release date begins
‘The Walking Dead’ star Steven Yeun is cool with the way Glenn died
'Still Star-Crossed' Season 1 episode 4 'Pluck Out the Heart of My Mystery' spoilers
'The Bold Type' Season 1 episode 3 spoilers: Kat becomes a victim of Internet trolls in 'The Woman Behind the Clothes' [VIDEO]
'The Bold Type' 'The Woman Behind the Clothes' spoilers
'Winds of Winter' author puts work above all else; No time to watch movies
'Winds of Winter' author puts work above all else
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car