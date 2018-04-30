Turnbull Government pledges $500 for Great Barrier Reef restoration

By @chelean on
Great Barrier Reef
FILE PHOTO - Oliver Lanyon, Senior Ranger in the Great Barrier Reef region for the Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service, takes photographs and notes during an inspection of the reef's condition in an area called the 'Coral Gardens' located at Lady Elliot Island and 80 kilometers north-east from the town of Bundaberg in Queensland, Australia, June 11, 2015. Reuters/David Gray/File photo

The Turnbull government has pledged $500 million in the May budget for the rehabilitation of the Great Barrier Reef. The record investment also aims to protect the 64,000 jobs dependent on the World Heritage-listed site.

The world’s largest coral reef system has lost 30 percent of its coral due to bleaching, which is blamed on climate change and pollution. The half a billion dollars fund will protect the Reef’s health and preserve the 64,000 jobs reliant on it. The Reef provides $6.4 billion a year to the Queensland and Australian economies.

The Turnbull government will partner with the Great Barrier Reef Foundation with a $444 million agreement to tackle crown-of-thorns starfish, reduce pollution into the Reef, and mitigate the impacts of climate change. An additional $56 million will be used to expand environmental management and compliance operations on the Reef and to support additional investment.

The $444 million is broken down as follows:

  • $201 million to improve water quality with changed farming practices
  • $100 million to harness the best science to implement reef restoration, as well as to fund science supporting Reef resilience and adaptation
  • $58 million to expand the fight against the coral-eating crown-of-thorn starfish
  • $45 million to support other work, particularly those increasing community engagement
  • $40 million to enhance Reef health monitoring and reporting to trac

“We are looking at a whole range of new initiatives, taking the best advice of the experts, working closely with the Great Barrier Reef Marine Park Authority to ensure that the reef has its best chance into the future,” Federal Environment Minister Josh Frydenberg said on Sunday in Cairns.

The funding was welcome, Australian Marine Conservation Society spokeswoman Imogen Zethoven said. However, it would be pointless if carbon pollution was not reduced and if the contentious Adani coal mine was allowed to go ahead.

“Australia must make the transition from burning polluting coal to a 100 percent renewable powered future if we are to protect the future or the reef,” she said in a statement (via 9News).

Bill McKebben, the founder of the environment-focused organisation 350.org, agreed about Adani. “To simultaneously promote the world’s biggest coal mine while pretending to care about the world’s largest reef is an acrobatic feat only the most cynical politicians would attempt,” he said.

Australian Labor Party’s federal president Mark Butler believed that the record funding would be wasted if the government continued to support climate change deniers. “You can’t be serious about saving the reef without a serious plant to tackle climate change,” he said. “As long as Malcolm Turnbull continues to pander to the climate change deniers of his party room, the Great Barrier Reef will continue to suffer.”

Related
Join the Discussion
Australian governments don’t work with each other and it’s causing trouble
Australian millennials’ incomes have grown more than in other countries
The world needs to build more than two billion new homes over the next 80 years
The world economy can benefit from a vindicated Trump
Strong Economic Data Cause Declines In Gold - Will This Last?
Strong Economic Data Cause Declines In Gold - Will This Last?
Organic agriculture is going mainstream, but not the way you think it is
Organic agriculture is going mainstream, but not the way you think it is
More Business
Black men arrested at Starbucks: ‘We were there for only 2 minutes’
Queen Elizabeth’s ‘sincere wish’ at CHOGM: Prince Charles as Head of Commonwealth
Fair Work clears Canberra businessowner over firing of anti-gay marriage contractor
Southwest 1380: Woman partially sucked out of plane named as Jennifer Riordan
‘Smallville’ star Allison Mack charged with sex trafficking
‘Smallville’ star Allison Mack charged with sex trafficking
South Africa says Australia is tarnishing its reputation
South Africa says Australia is tarnishing its reputation
More News
Warriors vs Spurs Game 2 live stream: Watch NBA online
NBA Playoffs 2018: Cavs lose game 1, Celtics win OT
2018 NBA Playoffs schedule, bracket, matchups
2018 Commonwealth Games: Kathryn Mitchell captures javelin gold medal
Andrew Bogut NBL news: Snubs Melbourne United for Sydney Kings
Andrew Bogut snubs Melbourne United for Sydney Kings
DraftKings to launch daily fantasy sports in Australia
DraftKings to launch daily fantasy sports in Australia
More Sports
'Chrono Trigger' PC port patch to add original graphics after fan furor
'Fortnite Battle Royale' ditches invites, now available for iOS
New PS4 games for April 2018: 'God of War' and more
Cutting calorie consumption by 15 percent for two years slows down ageing
New Steam games for March week 4: 'Ash of Gods' and more
New Steam games for March week 4: 'Ash of Gods' and more
Pasta can help in weight loss, research suggests
Pasta can help in weight loss, research suggests
More Life
‘The Walking Dead’ season 9 not about Rick vs. Maggie
Prince Louis of Cambridge: The new royal baby finally has a name
‘John Wick 3’ will show the intricacies of the world
Third-time dad Prince William fights off sleep during Anzac Day service
‘Lucifer' season 3 episode 22: Charlotte gets into the game
‘Lucifer’ season 3: Bachelorette party
'Game of Thrones' season 8 production update: Ballintoy Harbour filming complete
‘Game of Thrones’ season 8: Pictures from Ballintoy Harbour set
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car