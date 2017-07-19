Turnbull demands answers for the slain of Australian Justine Damond

Justine Damond
Justine Damond, also known as Justine Ruszczyk, from Sydney, is seen in this 2015 photo released by Stephen Govel Photography in New York, US, on July 17, 2017. Reuters/Stephen Govel/Stephen Govel Photography/Handout

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull says the government is demanding answers about the "inexplicable" shooting of Australian Justine Damond by Minneapolis officer Mohamed Noor. The Australian leader believes something "clearly went tragically wrong.”

"How can a woman out in the street in her pyjamas seeking assistance from the police be shot like that?" Turnbull asked on Channel Nine's Today Show. He described the shooting a “shocking killing.”

"Yes, we are demanding answers on behalf of her family and our hearts go out to her family and all of her friends and loved ones,” The ABC quoted the prime minister as saying. The Australian government assured it is providing all the support it can to obtain answers about Damond’s death. Turnbull said the nation’s consul-general is supporting her family.

Her fiancé Don Damond had previously called for justice for the death of his bride-to-be who has lived in the US since 2015. Her father John Ruszczyk said there was an "ugly truth" about the death of the Australian yoga teacher.

Based on the medical examiner, Damond died from a gunshot wound to the abdomen. She was shot after contacting 911 to report a suspected assault near her home. Her death is being treated as a homicide case.

Australia mourns

Damond was remembered by about 300 friends, family members and community members through a silent vigil in Sydney on Wednesday. Candles were lit as mourners walked down the sand at Freshwater Beach to watch the sun rise and remember the life of Damond. Several people wore pink, her favourite colour, and have made their way down to the shore to offer pink flowers into the ocean.

Damond was raised in Freshwater and went to Manly High, a nearby selective school. She also studied veterinary science at the University of Sydney. She moved to the US to be with her fiancé, whose name she had taken prior to their scheduled wedding next month.

Her fiancé described Damond’s death as a loss to all the people who knew her. He said he's been kept in the dark about the police investigation. Ruszczyk said they only ask that the light of justice shine down for his slain daughter.

When asked by 9News if Noor and his partner Matthew Harrity are cooperating with authorities, county attorney Mike Freeman said they are hoping they will talk in the very near future. Noor was sued earlier this year, with the lawsuit claiming he and other officers violated a woman's rights when they entered her home without her permission.

