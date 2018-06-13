| Make IBT your homepage

Turnbull to deliver national apology to victims, survivors of child sexual abuse

By @chelean on
Malcolm Turnbull
Malcolm Turnbull, Prime Minister of Australia speaks at a reception celebrating the forthcoming Invictus Games Sydney 2018, attended by Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, at Australia House in London, Britain April 21, 2018. Alastair Grant/Pool via Reuters

Malcolm Turnbull will deliver a national apology to the survivors, victims and families of institutional child sex abuse. The Australian prime minister announced on Wednesday his government has so far accepted 104 of the 122 recommendations made by the Royal Commission into Institutional Responses to Child Sexual Abuse.

There were 409 recommendations made by the Royal Commission in December, with 122 of those directly or partly involved the federal government. Eighty-four of which deal with redress matters, which the government is addressing through the establishment of the National Redress Scheme. Of the 122 that involve the government, 104 have been accepted so far. The remaining 18 recommendations from the royal commission are still under consideration. Turnbull said the government has not rejected any of the Royal Commission’s recommendations.

The National Apology to Victims and Survivors of Institutional Child Sexual Abuse will be delivered on Oct. 22. The government will also establish a National Redress Scheme for the survivors as well. The redress, which Turnbull said is not a compensation, will commence from July 1.

“Redress is not compensation; however, it does acknowledge the hurt and harm survivors suffered, and it will ensure institutions take responsibility for the abuse that occurred on their watch by the people that worked for them,” Turnbull said.

He said that the redress scheme is on track to be delivered in all states and territories except Western Australia. The premier for WA had given a firm commitment to join the national scheme in the next few weeks. Non-government institutions have also opted in, including the Catholic Church, Anglican Church, Uniting Church, Salvation Army, YMCA and Scouts.

“It revealed that for too long, the reporting of this abuse was met with indifference and denial by the very adults and institutions that were supposed to help them. Now today, the Attorney General, the minister for Social Services, we pay tribute as we all should to the survivors and their families, for their bravery, for their honesty, for their strength in coming forward,” Turnbull said.

“I will deliver a national apology to the survivors, victims and families of institutional child sexual abuse on the 22nd of October here in Canberra. The apology will coincide with National Children’s Week, a date chosen to bring together with our acknowledgment of the past and our commitment to the future wellbeing and safety of children in Australia.”

Apart from taking action on all recommendations, the Turnbull Government will also establish a National Office for Child Safety within the Department of Social Services from July. The new office will work across government and sectors to develop and implement policies and strategies enhancing children’s safety and prevent future harm.

The Turnbull Government will also report on its progress in implementing the recommendations every year in December for the next five years. There will be a comprehensive review after 10 years.

