Trump unfriended by Qatar Airways CEO for siding with other Arab nations

By @chelean on
Chief Executive of Qatar Airways Akbar al-Baker announces the airline's participation in the oneworld program, at the Hamad International airport in Doha, October 29, 2013.
Chief Executive of Qatar Airways Akbar al-Baker announces the airline's participation in the oneworld program, at the Hamad International airport in Doha, October 29, 2013. Reuters/Fadi Al-Assaad

Donald Trump has just lost a friend. The US president has been denounced by Qatar Airways CEO Akbar al-Baker for taking the Gulf nations’ side in the Qatar diplomatic crisis.

In an interview with Al Jazeera, Al-Baker has effectively unfriended Trump after the American leader echoed the accusations – made by the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Egypt and others – that the Gulf state supports terrorism and Iran. Trump even commended the Arab nations for their movie, saying on Twitter, “Perhaps this will be the beginning of the end to the horror of terrorism!”

Al-Baker considered Trump his friend, but not anymore. He told the publication that Trump is standing on the other side of his country “unfairly,” and therefore he couldn’t be his friend any longer.

“You know when you live in a glass house, you should not be throwing stones. So I don’t want to get into that, but one thing I can say that I’m very disappointed in the leadership of the United States,” he said. He added that he once considered himself to be Trump’s associate, but only when relating to American politics. “But I cannot remain anybody’s friend if somebody is standing on the other side of the fence, against my nation.”

He reiterated that although he gave Trump a chance when the latter was still campaigning for presidency, their relationship came to an end when the other man stood against Qatar. “My loyalty is to my country, not to any other individual,” Al-Baker said.

Bitter about Qatar snub

Al-Baker said the country is taking the moral high ground, saying he believes in its “very wise leadership.” That said, he also admitted he is “very bitter” about how the other countries abruptly cut diplomatic ties with the small Gulf state. He detailed how their satellite offices in those countries were shut down and how their employees were kicked us as if they were operating illegally.

“This is a wound that has been created for a generation. This will never be forgotten,” he told Al Jazeera.

Qatar’s neighbouring countries – Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Bahrain and UAE – have blocked airspace clearance for Qatar Airways, which Al-Baker said is illegal. Although the Arab nations did not have the right to block it, the CEO said they still have another channel to pursue: over the Qatar airspace into Iran.

Turkey denounces Qatar isolation

Meanwhile, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday that the isolation of Qatar by its neighbouring states was a violation of Islamic values. He called the Arab nations’ snub as akin to death penalty.

“A very grave mistake is being made in Qatar; isolating a nation in all areas is inhumane and against Islamic values,” he said. “It’s as if a death penalty decision has been taken for Qatar.”

In case you missed it:
What started it all (Read: Qatar diplomatic crisis: Ransom money and Russian hackers trigger rift)
Qatari citizens panic-buying ( Qatar citizens hoard food supply following Arab nations split)

Related
Join the Discussion
Uber CEO Kalanick on leave, board member David Bonderman resigns following sexist remark
Mobile advertising sees unprecedented growth in 2017
ANZ cuts interest and principal loans, hikes interest-only rates
Aldi offers cheaper grocery basket than Woolworths, Coles and IGA: Choice
Jobs in Australia: Business surveys and ads point to growth in hiring
Jobs in Australia: Business surveys and ads point to growth in hiring
Network Ten in voluntary administration, Telstra to axe 1,400 jobs
Network Ten in voluntary administration, Telstra to axe 1,400 jobs
More Business
Turnbull urges digital companies to be tougher on terrorists as proposed visa changes come before parliament
Queen's Birthday: Qantas boss Alan Joyce receives Australia’s highest civil honour
Trump says James Comey’s testimony about Mike Flynn's probe is not true
Comey on Trump: Ex-FBI director says US president demanded his loyalty
London fire: People trapped as huge blaze engulfs residential tower
London fire: People trapped as huge blaze engulfs residential tower
Sichuan Airlines launches first direct flight to New Zealand from southwest China
Sichuan Airlines launches first direct flight to New Zealand from southwest China
More News
Warriors enter next season as biggest favourite in sports history, per oddsmaker
Hell breaks loose after Brock Lesnar and Samoa Joe showdown at WWE Raw
2017 NBA Draft: Atlanta Hawks target Jarrett Allen with 19th pick
2017 NBA Finals live streaming: Watch Warriors vs Cavaliers Game 5 online, preview
Lakers Draft News: James Worthy 'not sure team looking for a guard' at 2017 NBA Draft
Lakers Draft News: James Worthy 'not sure team looking for a guard' at 2017 NBA Draft
Roger Federer was rooting for Rafael Nadal to 'dominate the clay-court season like the olden days'
Roger Federer was rooting for Rafael Nadal to 'dominate the clay-court season like the olden days'
More Sports
Xbox One and Xbox 360 Deals With Gold until June 20: ‘NBA 2K17’ and ‘Never Alone (Kisima Ingitchuna)’ among the best
Sichuan Airlines launches first direct flight to New Zealand from southwest China
Atari Box may be a game console similar to the NES Classic
Bug entry spotting hints at LG taking on more active role for Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL
Razer Thresher Ultimate specs, price and release details: New gaming headset for Xbox One and PS4 is also PC-compatible
Razer Thresher Ultimate wireless gaming headset specs, price and release details
Uber CEO Kalanick on leave, board member David Bonderman resigns following sexist remark
Uber CEO Kalanick on leave, board member David Bonderman resigns following sexist remark
More Life
‘Poldark’ season 3 episode 1 recap: Black Moon
'The Young and the Restless' spoilers for June 13-16
‘Game of Thrones’ season 7: Beric Dondarrion is back
‘Winds of Winter’ theory: Doom of character teased in vision
'Pretty Little Liars' Season 7 episode 18 spoilers: Toby comes back to Rosewood in 'Choose or Lose' [VIDEOS]
'Pretty Little Liars' Season 7 episode 18 'Choose or Lose' spoilers
'General Hospital' spoilers for June 13-16: Griffin visits Sonny, Amy asks a favour [VIDEOS]
'General Hospital' spoilers for June 13-16
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car