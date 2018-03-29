Trump says he looks forward to meeting with Kim Jong-un

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks about the violence, injuries and deaths at the "Unite the Right" rally in Charlottesville as he talks to the media in the lobby of Trump Tower in Manhattan, New York, U.S., August 15, 2017.

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks about the violence, injuries and deaths at the "Unite the Right" rally in Charlottesville as he talks to the media in the lobby of Trump Tower in Manhattan, New York, U.S., August 15, 2017. Reuters/Kevin Lamarque

US President Donald Trump tweeted on Wednesday that he is looking forward to his meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un after the latter’s confirmed visit to China. The POTUS believes there is now a good chance that Kim will do what is right for his people and for humanity.

In a series of tweets, Trump shares how he feels about a reported meeting with Kim, who recently travelled on a special train to China to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping. The POTUS revealed that he got a message from Xi that his meeting with his North Korean counterpart went very well.

Trump is not the only person looking forward to his meeting with Kim as Xi’s message to Trump indicates that the North Korean leader also looks forward to his meeting with the POTUS. “Received message last night from XI JINPING of China that his meeting with KIM JONG UN went very well and that KIM looks forward to his meeting with me,” Trump tweeted. The US leader stressed that maximum sanctions and pressure must be maintained at all cost in the meantime.

For years and through many administrations, everyone said that peace and the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula was not even a small possibility. Now there is a good chance that Kim Jong Un will do what is right for his people and for humanity. Look forward to our meeting! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 28, 2018

White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders also expressed optimism about Trump and Kim’s meeting, saying they feel like things are moving in the right direction. She stressed though that they will be “cautiously optimistic.”“We’re going to be cautiously optimistic but we feel like things are moving in the right direction and the meeting yesterday was a good indication that the maximum pressure campaign has been working,” she told reporters.

The White House has said that the United States continues to move forward on the proposed summit meeting between the two leaders. State Department Spokesperson Heather Nauert said in a news conference that they continue to proceed with their planning to go ahead for a summit between the US and the DPRK (Democratic Peoples Republic of Korea). He added that the department was planning the meeting in coordination with the National Security Council as well as other US Government agencies and departments.

Chinese news agency Xinhua reported that Kim held “successful talks” with Xi.According to reports by the Chinese state media, Kim vowed to denuclearise the Korean peninsula after talks with Xi. Kim was reported as saying that it is their “consistent stand” to be committed to denuclearisation on the peninsula, in accordance with the will of late President Kim Il-sung and late General Secretary Kim Jong-il.