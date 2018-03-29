Trump says he looks forward to meeting with Kim Jong-un

By on
trump
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks about the violence, injuries and deaths at the "Unite the Right" rally in Charlottesville as he talks to the media in the lobby of Trump Tower in Manhattan, New York, U.S., August 15, 2017. Reuters/Kevin Lamarque

US President Donald Trump tweeted on Wednesday that he is looking forward to his meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un after the latter’s confirmed visit to China. The POTUS believes there is now a good chance that Kim will do what is right for his people and for humanity.

In a series of tweets, Trump shares how he feels about a reported meeting with Kim, who recently travelled on a special train to China to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping. The POTUS revealed that he got a message from Xi that his meeting with his North Korean counterpart went very well.

Trump is not the only person looking forward to his meeting with Kim as Xi’s message to Trump indicates that the North Korean leader also looks forward to his meeting with the POTUS. “Received message last night from XI JINPING of China that his meeting with KIM JONG UN went very well and that KIM looks forward to his meeting with me,” Trump tweeted. The US leader stressed that maximum sanctions and pressure must be maintained at all cost in the meantime.

White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders also expressed optimism about Trump and Kim’s meeting, saying they feel like things are moving in the right direction. She stressed though that they will be “cautiously optimistic.”“We’re going to be cautiously optimistic but we feel like things are moving in the right direction and the meeting yesterday was a good indication that the maximum pressure campaign has been working,” she told reporters.

The White House has said that the United States continues to move forward on the proposed summit meeting between the two leaders. State Department Spokesperson Heather Nauert said in a news conference that they continue to proceed with their planning to go ahead for a summit between the US and the DPRK (Democratic Peoples Republic of Korea). He added that the department was planning the meeting in coordination with the National Security Council as well as other US Government agencies and departments.

Chinese news agency Xinhua reported that Kim held “successful talks” with Xi.According to reports by the Chinese state media, Kim vowed to denuclearise the Korean peninsula after talks with Xi. Kim was reported as saying that it is their “consistent stand” to be committed to denuclearisation on the peninsula, in accordance with the will of late President Kim Il-sung and late General Secretary Kim Jong-il.

Related
Join the Discussion
Sydney Airport welcomed more than 1.3 million international passengers in February
Wesfarmers announces plans to spin off Coles supermarket
Verrency and Goodworld partner to bring charitable component to everyday financial transactions
Indian ride-sharing platform Ola lands in Sydney, offers free rides
Majority of Australian ISPs delivering very close to their maximum plan speeds
Majority of Australian ISPs delivering very close to their maximum plan speeds
PDB service: Telstra offers refunds after customers are hit with unauthorised charges
PDB service: Telstra offers refunds after customers are hit with unauthorised charges
More Business
National Day of Action: Parents, educators equipped with tools to combat cyberbullying
Donald Trump Jr's wife files for divorce as pair go 'separate ways'
Florida bridge collapse causes fatalities and crushed vehicles
Facebook permanently bans Britain First and leaders’ pages for anti-Muslim hate speech
Charleston shooter Dylann Roof’s sister arrested on drug and weapons charges
Charleston shooter Dylann Roof’s sister arrested on drug and weapons charges
US woman sentenced to jail for killing boyfriend in failed YouTube stunt
US woman sentenced to jail for killing boyfriend in failed YouTube stunt
More News
Boston Celtics vs Utah Jazz live stream: Watch NBA online
Los Angeles Lakers vs Dallas Mavericks live stream: Watch NBA online
Next New York Knicks coach: Mark Jackson, Doc Rivers top targets
Steve Smith, David Warner handed 12-month bans by Cricket Australia
2018 NBA Free Agency: Lakers want Isaiah Thomas back despite surgery
2018 NBA Free Agency: Lakers want Isaiah Thomas back despite surgery
Steve Smith, David Warner, Cricket Australia headed for legal war
Steve Smith, David Warner, Cricket Australia headed for legal war
More Sports
Geralt the Witcher heads to 'Soulcalibur VI' as playable character
Mozilla releases Firefox 59 with faster load times and improved privacy
Square Enix teases 'Shadow of the Tomb Raider,' release date leaks
'Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell 2018' listing posted on Amazon, then removed
Australians warned about salt content of sausages
Australians warned about salt content of sausages
Square Enix officially reveals 'Shadow of the Tomb Raider,' teaser included
Square Enix officially reveals 'Shadow of the Tomb Raider,' teaser included
More Life
‘Britannia’ TV series: Exclusive interview with Professor Carole Cusack
‘Fear the Walking Dead’ season 4: New trailer released
‘The 100’ season 5: First four episodes shared with press
‘Outlander’ season 4: Another ‘pivotal’ rape scene coming up
'General Hospital' spoilers for March 29-30: Ava advises Griffin [VIDEO]
'General Hospital' March 29-30 spoilers [VIDEO]
'Days of Our Lives' spoilers for March 28-30: Kate hires Paul [VIDEO]
'Days of Our Lives' March 28-30 spoilers [VIDEO]
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car