Trump says 'getting along with Russia (and others) is a good thing'

By on
Trump
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Chief Executive Officer of Intel Brian Krzanich in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, U.S., February 8, 2017. Reuters/Joshua Roberts

US President Donald Trump has congratulated Russian President Vladimir Putin after his disputed re-election victory despite reportedly being warned not to do so. After criticisms from both Republicans and Democrats, the POTUS defended his action, saying getting along with Russia and “others” is a good thing and not a bad thing.

Trump has taken to Twitter to confirm that he called his Russian counterpart. "I called President Putin of Russia to congratulate him on his election victory (in past, Obama called him also),” the US commander in chief wrote.

He added that the “fake news media” is crazed because they wanted him to excoriate Putin. Trump believes they are wrong as getting along with Russia (and others) is a good thing.

The POTUS posed another tweet saying they can help solve problems with North Korea, Syria, Ukraine, Iran, ISIS and even the Arms Race. “Bush tried to get along, but didn't have the "smarts." Obama and Clinton tried, but didn't have the energy or chemistry (remember RESET),” he added.

In his briefing papers to prepare for the phone call with Putin, Trump was warned "do not congratulate" him, according to a report by The Washington Post. The ABC reported administration officials as saying that it was unclear if Trump had seen the briefing memo. The publication reported an unnamed senior White House official as saying that leaking the POTUS’ briefing papers is a fireable offense and likely illegal.

Trump's congratulations to Putin was criticised with some claiming that the POTUS has been too tolerant of the Russian leader. Senator John McCain said "an American president does not lead the free world by congratulating dictators on winning sham elections.” Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell believed there was a "lack of credibility in tallying the result.”

Republican senator Marco Rubio admitted that he did not like the US leader’s congratulations to Putin. He was also concerned about the leak as he believed continuing to leak things out is dangerous. Speaking to NBC, a source who is familiar with the matter revealed that White House Chief of Staff John Kelly is "frustrated and deeply disappointed" with the leak of the briefing notes.

The leak is expected to revive questions about whether Trump would embark on more turnover in his senior staff. Trump’s congratulations came after he joined Britain in blaming Russia for a poison nerve gas attack against a former Russian spy in southern England.

Related
Join the Discussion
Verrency and Goodworld partner to bring charitable component to everyday financial transactions
Indian ride-sharing platform Ola lands in Sydney, offers free rides
Domino’s bans night-time deliveries to an Australian suburb to prioritise members' safety
Costco to build distribution site in Western Sydney, create hundreds of jobs
Sydney Airport welcomed more than 1.3 million international passengers in February
Sydney Airport welcomed more than 1.3 million international passengers in February
Wesfarmers announces plans to spin off Coles supermarket
Wesfarmers announces plans to spin off Coles supermarket
More Business
National Day of Action: Parents, educators equipped with tools to combat cyberbullying
Donald Trump Jr's wife files for divorce as pair go 'separate ways'
Florida bridge collapse causes fatalities and crushed vehicles
Facebook permanently bans Britain First and leaders’ pages for anti-Muslim hate speech
Charleston shooter Dylann Roof’s sister arrested on drug and weapons charges
Charleston shooter Dylann Roof’s sister arrested on drug and weapons charges
US woman sentenced to jail for killing boyfriend in failed YouTube stunt
US woman sentenced to jail for killing boyfriend in failed YouTube stunt
More News
Triple G calls Canelo Alvarez a 'cheater, doper' ahead of rematch
San Antonio Spurs vs Washington Wizards live stream: Watch NBA online
Australian Grand Prix: Lewis Hamilton hoping for sunny Melbourne weather
Cleveland Cavaliers vs Toronto Raptors live stream: Watch NBA online
Kawhi Leonard injury update: Spurs star unlikely to return this season
Kawhi Leonard injury update: Spurs star unlikely to return this season
Australia vs South Africa 3rd Test live streaming: Watch Cape Town Test online
Australia vs South Africa 3rd Test live streaming: Watch Cape Town Test online
More Sports
Geralt the Witcher heads to 'Soulcalibur VI' as playable character
Mozilla releases Firefox 59 with faster load times and improved privacy
Square Enix teases 'Shadow of the Tomb Raider,' release date leaks
'Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell 2018' listing posted on Amazon, then removed
Australians warned about salt content of sausages
Australians warned about salt content of sausages
Square Enix officially reveals 'Shadow of the Tomb Raider,' teaser included
Square Enix officially reveals 'Shadow of the Tomb Raider,' teaser included
More Life
'The Young and the Restless' March 21-23 spoilers [VIDEOS]
‘Game of Thrones’ season 8: New production set nears completion
‘The 100’ season 5: New trailer about identity released
‘Outlander’ season 4: Sam Heughan back filming
'Grey's Anatomy' season 14, episode 16 'Caught Somewhere in Time' spoilers
'Grey's Anatomy' season 14, episode 16 spoilers [VIDEO]
'General Hospital' spoilers for March 21-23: Griffin accepts Ava’s offer
'General Hospital' March 21-23 spoilers [VIDEOS]
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car