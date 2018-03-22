Trump says 'getting along with Russia (and others) is a good thing'

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Chief Executive Officer of Intel Brian Krzanich in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, U.S., February 8, 2017.

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Chief Executive Officer of Intel Brian Krzanich in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, U.S., February 8, 2017. Reuters/Joshua Roberts

US President Donald Trump has congratulated Russian President Vladimir Putin after his disputed re-election victory despite reportedly being warned not to do so. After criticisms from both Republicans and Democrats, the POTUS defended his action, saying getting along with Russia and “others” is a good thing and not a bad thing.

Trump has taken to Twitter to confirm that he called his Russian counterpart. "I called President Putin of Russia to congratulate him on his election victory (in past, Obama called him also),” the US commander in chief wrote.

He added that the “fake news media” is crazed because they wanted him to excoriate Putin. Trump believes they are wrong as getting along with Russia (and others) is a good thing.

I called President Putin of Russia to congratulate him on his election victory (in past, Obama called him also). The Fake News Media is crazed because they wanted me to excoriate him. They are wrong! Getting along with Russia (and others) is a good thing, not a bad thing....... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 21, 2018

The POTUS posed another tweet saying they can help solve problems with North Korea, Syria, Ukraine, Iran, ISIS and even the Arms Race. “Bush tried to get along, but didn't have the "smarts." Obama and Clinton tried, but didn't have the energy or chemistry (remember RESET),” he added.

In his briefing papers to prepare for the phone call with Putin, Trump was warned "do not congratulate" him, according to a report by The Washington Post. The ABC reported administration officials as saying that it was unclear if Trump had seen the briefing memo. The publication reported an unnamed senior White House official as saying that leaking the POTUS’ briefing papers is a fireable offense and likely illegal.

Trump's congratulations to Putin was criticised with some claiming that the POTUS has been too tolerant of the Russian leader. Senator John McCain said "an American president does not lead the free world by congratulating dictators on winning sham elections.” Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell believed there was a "lack of credibility in tallying the result.”

Republican senator Marco Rubio admitted that he did not like the US leader’s congratulations to Putin. He was also concerned about the leak as he believed continuing to leak things out is dangerous. Speaking to NBC, a source who is familiar with the matter revealed that White House Chief of Staff John Kelly is "frustrated and deeply disappointed" with the leak of the briefing notes.

The leak is expected to revive questions about whether Trump would embark on more turnover in his senior staff. Trump’s congratulations came after he joined Britain in blaming Russia for a poison nerve gas attack against a former Russian spy in southern England.